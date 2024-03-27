Interview: Ithaca Energy boss breaks down Eni deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Interview: Ithaca Energy boss breaks down Eni deal

Chairman answers questions on windfall tax, sticking with the UK, and Ithaca’s Aberdeen operation post-Eni deal.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/03/2024, 3:47 pm Updated: 27/03/2024, 3:55 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Ithaca Energyithaca eni
Ithaca Energy chairman Gilad Myerson

Ithaca Energy plans to double-down on UK investment through a merger with Eni, despite the threat of punitive taxes under an incoming Labour government.

Analysts have questioned the mooted merger unveiled Wednesday, given that Ithaca also revealed a $500m impairment linked to the government’s windfall tax.

They pointed to Harbour Energy, the UK’s largest producer, which has instead moved to buy assets overseas with Wintershall DEA to reduce its exposure to the British fiscal regime.

That comes as Labour is promising yet another change to the system if it wins power, increasing the windfall tax and removing investment allowances.

Setting out the reasoning to hone in on the UK, Ithaca (LON: ITH) chairman Gilad Myerson tells Energy Voice he’s confident that the next party in power, whichever that might be, will arrive “at the right decision” to support domestic oil and gas production.

Myerson said that, given the UK relies on oil and gas for around 80% of its energy – and 50% of its overall need is imported –  there’s a decision to be made on whether to  produce domestically or not.

“If we import energy, we are reliant on other countries for energy security, we are providing other countries with jobs, we are providing other countries with tax revenues, and we are increasing our own CO2 per barrel.

“With that in mind, the obvious conclusion is that the UK should be looking to generate its own energy, and generate its own oil and gas, rather than import.

“If you look at other countries, OECD and non-OECD, everybody is now doubling down on energy security and local production.  The United States, Canada, Australia, Norway, and if you go into the non-OECD,  Saudi Arabia, the, the Emirates, Qatar, Brazil, India, China, Russia, all these countries are doubling down on their own production.

“The UK, we believe, will eventually make the right decisions because currently 80% of the UK’s energy is oil and gas, it’s not going to decline as fast as many believe, and therefore we want to be a core producer of energy for the UK.”

Myerson also noted on an investor call earlier that much of the synergies on operations, relationships and capabilities lie within the UK.

The move would create a “powerhouse” in the UK sector to create one of the largest players in the basin, with more than 100,000 barrels of production per day and 650 million barrels of reserves.

That includes stakes in 34 production assets including key hubs such as Cygnus, the J-Area and Elgin-Franklin.

Aberdeen operations

eni ithaca © SYSTEM
The Neptune Energy office on North Esplanade West in Aberdeen.

The deal, should it go through, would see the merger of Ithaca Energy and Eni’s UK operations – the latter having recently acquired the business of Neptune Energy.

Both of these have significant operations in Aberdeen and Mr Myerson said the move could see everyone brought under one building.

He was asked whether redundancies are likely.

“We haven’t finished analysing the deal in its entirety,” he said.

“We are still in the process of forming the agreement but I don’t expect a huge amount of redundancies.

“Obviously it would make sense to be in one building, have one operating house, but they are bringing operatorship of Cygnus, which is an outstanding asset, and they have an outstanding team, and I think there will be a lot of cross pollination of skills and technicalities between the two organisations.”

Unlocking Cambo

Mr Myerson also said the entry of the Italian major as a partner on the Cambo oilfield could unlock it, though questions remain on the timeline for FID.

Read more below:

Cambo: Entry of Italy’s Eni could unlock Ithaca Energy oilfield

The next Azule or Var Energi

Myerson said the Eni deal is seeking to replicate success of the Italian major in other parts of the world, notably in Norway with private equity house HitecVision and Angola with BP.

The exclusivity agreement gives the pair four weeks to put pen to paper on th merger, which would see Eni own between 38% and 39% of the enlarged group.

Myerson said: “We very much welcome the potential partnership with Eni. They’re an outstanding operator, very entrepreneurial organisation, they bring significant strengths into such a partnership.

“We’ve seen it elsewhere, we’ve seen it in Var Energi, where the parties with Hitec Vision has yielded fantastically capable and value generating company, we’ve seen it in Azule, where the partnership with BP has once again created a fantastic company.

“And we’re hoping to create the type of a partnership in the UK.”

Ithaca Energy enters deal for potential merger with Eni UK

