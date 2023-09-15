BW Offshore finally closes Abo FPSO sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

BW Offshore finally closes Abo FPSO sale

BW Offshore has struck a bareboat charter with STAC for two months maximum. After that time, STAC will take full responsibility for the FPSO.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/09/2023, 2:41 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© BW OffshoreBW Offshore Invenergy ScotWind
BW Offshore workers

BW Offshore has closed the sale of its Abo FPSO to a local Nigerian company for $20 million.

The company said it had sold the vessel to STAC Marine Offshore, a member of the Nigerian Transport Group (STAC).

BW Offshore has struck a bareboat charter with STAC for two months maximum. After that time, STAC will take full responsibility for the FPSO.

No information is available on STAC or its owner.

The FPSO was converted from a Suezmax tanker, starting operations in 2003. It has now been on the Abo field for 20 years, for Eni’s Nigerian subsidiary.

BW Offshore had struck a number of extensions on the FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration. In early 2021, it extended the contract until the end of the year, which it matched at the beginning of 2022. This year, it reported 11 short-term contract extensions as it worked to seal the sale.

The company has sold off a number of its FPSOs and now has only three in operation: the BW Adolo, BW Catcher and BW Pioneer. It is building a fourth, the Barossa FPSO, which will go into service with Santos in Australia.

The Abo field is on OML 125 and OML 134. When the field started it up, it was the first producing asset in Nigeria’s deepwater. Abo peaked at 37,300 barrels per day in 2020.

BW Offshore also sold another of its local FPSOs to a local buyer recently. In July, the company closed the sale of its Sendje Berge FPSO to Lagos-based Century Group for $15mn. This vessel is on the Okwori field, since starting up in 2005.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts