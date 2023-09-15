North Sea workers end trade dispute after securing £9,000 pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea workers end trade dispute after securing £9,000 pay rise

By Mathew Perry
15/09/2023, 2:45 pm Updated: 15/09/2023, 3:00 pm
© Supplied by Shellnorth sea dispute.
The Gannet platform . North Sea.

Dozens of North Sea oil and gas workers have ceased a long-running union dispute after securing a pay rise of up to £9,000 each.

According to Unite the Union, around 120 offshore workers employed by Wood Group “overwhelmingly accepted” an improved wage offer of six per cent.

The pay increase is in addition to a four per cent increase awarded by the Energy Services Agreement.

Unite said workers on the Gannet, Nelson, Shearwater and Brent Charlie installations will receive a pay rise of between £8,000 and £9,000 alongside improvements to sick pay and Shell’s clawback policy.

The pay dispute began in April this year and workers had rejected two previous offers from Wood Group.

Unions welcome deal

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the deal was a significant win for the union members on the platforms, ranging from electrical, production and mechanical technicians to pipefitters, platers, riggers and deck crew.

“It’s another significant win for Unite in the offshore sector,” Ms Graham said.

“Unite does what it says on the tin: we deliver better jobs, pay and conditions for our members”.

GMB Scotland, another union representing offshore workers in the North Sea, also welcomed the deal.

GMB Scotland organiser Alan Ritchie said the agreement was a good deal for its members and the latest to protect pay and conditions offshore.

“Offshore workers are facing the same rising cost of living as every other worker and deserve to see the value of their pay secured in such challenging time,” Mr Ritchie said.

A spokesperson for Wood Group said the company was “pleased to have reached agreement with the trade unions to conclude this dispute”.

“Our focus remains on delivering safe, reliable operations in the UK North Sea,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Shell said the company “welcome this positive outcome”.

Pay disputes have affected numerous North Sea operators this year, with Unite balloting close to 1,300 workers on strike action in February.

Feelings of injustice within the oil and gas sector have been particularly acute with firms posting record profits recently.

