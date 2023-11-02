Island Innovator arrives in EG for Trident, Kosmos drilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Island Innovator arrives in EG for Trident, Kosmos drilling

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/11/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Island DrillingIsland Innovator arrives in Equatorial Guinea for work with Trident Energy
The Island Innovator has arrived in Equatorial Guinea, for work with Trident Energy. Picture shows; Island Innovator. Luba, Equatorial Guinea. Supplied by Island Drilling Date; 01/11/2023

The Island Innovator rig has been welcomed to Equatorial Guinea ahead of going to work for Trident Energy.

The Island Innovator has arrived in Luba ahead of work with Trident Energy in Equatorial Guinea © Supplied by Equatorial Guinea Mi
Picture shows; Welcoming the Island Innovator. Luba, Equatorial Guinea. Supplied by Equatorial Guinea Ministry of Hydrocarbons Date; 01/11/2023

The director general of hydrocarbons, Robustiano Ndong Eyegue, and head of refined products, Francisco Ndong Ayong, represented the ministry at Luba for the rig’s arrival.

Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Hydrocarbons said the rig would carry out three wells for Trident, in addition to an exploration well.

Private equity-backed Trident expects the work to take nine months, starting in November. Also participating in the project are Kosmos Energy, Panoro Energy and Gepetrol.

In summer, Island Drilling reported Trident had exercised a third option for the rig, adding another 40 days to the duration. The company said this was on behalf of another operator in the country.

As a result, the drilling company said the rig would be in Equatorial Guinea for around 230 days. Trident also has another two options it could exercise.

Before heading to West Africa, the Island Innovator was working for Dana Petroleum in the UK.

Trident and Kosmos bought their Equatorial Guinea assets from Hess in 2017. Trident took over responsibility for the producing fields, Ceiba and the Okume complex, in Block G. Kosmos operates the exploration acreage, in Block S, Block W and EG-21.

Kosmos reported gross production in Equatorial Guinea of 24,000 barrels per day gross in the second quarter. In 2020, it was producing 33,600 bpd, falling to 29,900 bpd in 2021 and with a slight uptick to 30,900 bpd in 2022.

The listed company said work would begin with a two-well workover programme. It would bring the first of three infill wells online around the end of the first quarter in 2024.

Once the Island Innovator has carried out the infill drilling, it will drill an exploration well for Kosmos. The Akeng Deep ILX has an estimated gross resource of around 180 million barrels, the company said, in the deeper Albian trend. This exploration well is in Block S.

The rig stopped off on the way to Equatorial Guinea at the Hidramar shipyards, in the Canary Islands, which provided this video.

