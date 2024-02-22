Panoro targets new rig for Equatorial Guinea in Q2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Panoro targets new rig for Equatorial Guinea in Q2

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/02/2024, 11:35 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Aerial view of FPSO
BW Adolo FPSO Source: Panoro Energy

Panoro Energy expects growth to continue this year, targeting 40% more production than 2023, despite problems around drilling in Equatorial Guinea.

Panoro is the junior partner in the joint venture anchored by the Ceiba and Okume projects. In the first week of February, operator Trident Energy terminated the rig contract for the Island Innovator rig.

The operator said it had taken the decision on safety grounds, citing concerns with the blowout preventer (BOP). Island Drilling, owner of the rig, has denied there were problems with the rig.

Panoro and partners had contracted the Island Innovator to drill three infill wells, to bolster production, and then drill a high-impact exploration well on the Akeng Deep structure.

Second quarter

Panoro CEO John Hamilton, speaking this morning on a conference call, said the partners expected to contract a rig for the work “notionally in the second half of the year”.

The partners “see a lot of remaining prospectivity” in Equatorial Guinea, he said. “We terminated the rig contract, it was not a decision easily taken but it was the right decision. It was endorsed by the joint venture partners and the government.”

The rig market has tightened since the partners signed up the Island Innovator, as Hamilton acknowledged.

“We are in direct contact, as a joint venture, with a number of parties. We’ve indicated the timing is uncertain but there’s a possibility in the late second quarter of having a rig at our disposal. It’s premature to say anything more.”

The Akeng Deep well, in Block S, is testing potential in the Albian reservoir. Panoro officials noted that the Albian was not proven in this part of West Africa and so was “reasonably risky”. Kosmos has given a 25% chance of success, but with a mean prospective resource of 180 million barrels, and proximity to infrastructure, all the parties are keen to make progress.

Head shot of man with tie on white background © Supplied by Panoro Energy
Picture shows; John Hamilton, CEO of Panoro Energy. Supplied by Panoro Energy Date; Unknown

As the companies wait to bring another rig in, they are carrying out work around infrastructure and flow lines, Hamilton said.

Hamilton was presenting Panoro’s full-year results for 2023. Revenue was up 21% year on year at $228.9 million, while EBITDA was up 6% at $135.1mn.

The company averaged 8,471 bpd of oil in 2023, a new record. This year, the company expects to reach 11,000-13,000 bpd. Equatorial Guinea contributed around 3,612 bpd over the year, while Gabon provided 3,000 bpd.

Gabon

In addition to boosting Equatorial Guinea, Panoro also sees scope for growth in Gabon.

Operations at the Hibiscus field have suffered as a result of problems with electrical submersible pumps (ESPs). In late 2023, BW Energy, operator of the Dussafu Marine permit, launched an investigation into the pumps, removing two. Three conventional ESPs are due to be delivered shortly.

Panoro said the companies were making “good progress” on resolving the problems in Gabon. The companies’ Hibiscus South discovery should be coming online in March, only five months after discovery, Hamilton said.

“These are high-value barrels as the platform is already there, the cost of producing those barrels is extremely low.” The Hibiscus South find is “bigger than previously guided – significantly bigger”.

Further plans include a production well on the Ruche discovery, more workovers to tackle the ESP issues and another well on Hibiscus.

More exploration will come in the summer with drilling on the Bourdon prospect.

In 2023, Panoro’s capital expenditure was $67mn and it is targeting $75mn this year. Of that, 57% – or $42.75mn – it expects to spend in Equatorial Guinea.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts