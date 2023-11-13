Diamond Offshore to drill Guinea Bissau in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Diamond Offshore to drill Guinea Bissau in 2024

Apus Energy has not responded to a request for confirmation that it has contracted the rig from Diamond Offshore. The company has committed to drilling in 2024. 
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/11/2023, 2:44 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© SYSTEMdiamond offshore
Diamond Offshore’s Ocean GreatWhite semi-submersible rig at Kishorn in 2019.

Diamond Offshore will provide a drilling rig for one well offshore Guinea Bissau, starting in July 2024.

The company said it would provide the Ocean BlackRhino for the one-well contract. This will run for at least 30 days, at a cost of $15.4 million, excluding mobilisation.

“We are pleased to secure this work with a new client in direct continuation of our current contract and look forward to commencing the campaign next year,” said Diamond Offshore president and CEO Bernie Wolford, Jr..

The drilling company did not reveal the name of the operator.

Work in Guinea Bissau will follow on immediately from the current contract, with Woodside Energy in Senegal. According to Diamond Offshore’s fleet report, the Ocean BlackRhino will work for Woodside until July 2024. It will then move to Guinea Bissau for the contract, which should conclude in August.

The rig is due to go to the shipyard late in the third quarter of 2024.

Apus Energy, a subsidiary of Petromal, bought two licences off Guinea Bissau under a deal in June with PetroNor E&P.

The two licences, Sinapa and Esperança, cover 4,963 square km. PetroNor had estimated the two main prospects, Atum and Anchova, may hold 467 million barrels of mean unrisked prospective resources.

PetroNor, announcing the deal, said it expected closing in the second half of 2023.

