Diamond Offshore posts fourth quarter loss of $145 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Diamond Offshore posts fourth quarter loss of $145 million

By Mathew Perry
28/02/2024, 8:09 am
© Supplied by Diamond Offshorebp ben lawers
The Ocean GreatWhite rig.

Rig operator Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) posted a loss of $145 million as it released its fourth quarter results.

The Houston-based firm revealed revenue for the fourth quarter was $297.64 million, compared to third quarter revenue of $244.96 million.

Diamond Offshore said the increase in revenue quarter-over-quarter was primarily driven by the Ocean BlackHawk’s contract commencement in the Gulf of Mexico new contract commencements for the Ocean Patriot and Ocean Apex.

This was partially offset by lower revenue for the Ocean Courage due to contract preparation activities related to its new multi-year contract in Brazil, the company said.

Diamond Offshore said it added $245 million to its order backlog in the fourth quarter of 2023, while receiving $362 million in contract awards so far in 2024.

Diamond Offshore president and chief executive officer Bernie Wolford Jr. said 2023 was a “transformational year” for the company.

“We marked our one-year anniversary of re-listing on the New York Stock Exchange, made measurable improvements in our capital structure, secured $485 million dollars in new contract awards throughout the year, safely completed Special Periodical
Surveys on five rigs, and completed eight contract start-ups, including four contract
commencements in the fourth quarter, one in each of the regions in which we operate,” he said.

repsol ocean patriot © Supplied by Diamond Offshore
Ocean Patriot

“In the first quarter of 2024, as previously announced, we secured a two-year contract extension for the Ocean BlackLion in the Gulf of Mexico at a leading edge dayrate and secured additional P&A work for the Ocean Patriot to fill a portion of the gap prior to commencement of a long-term P&A campaign in 2025.

“The recent $362 million in contract awards are in addition to our reported backlog of $1.4 billion as of January 1, which will result in notable average dayrate improvement as we transition to new contracts.”

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts