Shell to bid farewell to Bollsta after one more exploration well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Shell to bid farewell to Bollsta after one more exploration well

“We intend to continue our back-to-back drilling campaign over the remaining term of the contract by appraising the Jonker discovery and drilling at least one more exploration well.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/12/2023, 10:36 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Odjfell DrillingDrilling rig under overcast skies
Deepsea Bollsta Supplied by Odjfell Drilling

Shell will not keep Deepsea Bollsta in Namibia beyond June 2024, rig owner Northern Ocean has disclosed.

Northern Ocean said it was in talks with potential customers in West Africa and in harsh environment markets.

The Deepsea Bollsta arrived in Namibia in December 2022, from Norway. It has been drilling exploration and appraisal wells in the Orange Basin.

“We are working at pace and scale to understand the potential of the PEL0039 license in the Orange Basin. In the last two years, we have used the Bollsta rig to drill five exploration wells, two appraisal wells and complete a complex flow test safely and successfully,” said a Shell spokesperson.

“We intend to continue our back-to-back drilling campaign over the remaining term of the contract by appraising the Jonker discovery and drilling at least one more exploration well.”

The official went on to say the well results had provided substantial information on the subsurface, hydrocarbon volumes in place and potential flow rates.

“It is therefore timely that when our contract with the Bollsta finishes in June 2024, to have a focused period of data analysis in order to plan the next phase of operations.”

Northern Ocean said the rig had provided “outstanding performance” in a “challenging region through the winter season”.

In May 2023, Northern Ocean said it had agreed an extension with Shell for the Deepsea Bollsta. This extended the contract from December 2023 to June 2023. It also had an option for another six months.

It reported the first six months accounted for $88.6 million, with the six-month option adding a further $81mn.

The Deepsea Bollsta has been working on PEL 39, where it made discoveries at Graff-1, La Rona-1 and Jonker-1. It also drilled the Lesedi-1 well.

Upstream reported this month that the rig had begun drilling the Jonker-2A appraisal well, 23 km from the discovery well. Namcor has estimated Jonker as holding 2.5 billion barrels, while Graff holds 2.4bn barrels.

Northern Ocean has also provided its Deepsea Mira to TotalEnergies, also for work in the Orange Basin. The Deepsea Mira arrived in late June for a firm contract of 300 days. It also has two options, which would extend its term to the end of 2024.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts