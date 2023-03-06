Shell scores third find off Namibia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Shell scores third find off Namibia

The Deepsea Bollsta rig carried out the Jonker work. Shell said the semi-submersible would remain on PEL 39 to drill further exploration and appraisal wells.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/03/2023, 9:30 am Updated: 06/03/2023, 9:35 am
© Shutterstock / Roger Brown PhotoSeals in the front, rig in the back
Cape fur seals rest on a beach in Namibia with a oil rig in the background.. Shutterstock ID 1399480877

Shell has made a light oil discovery offshore Namibia, following its Graff and La Rona discoveries, in PEL 39.

Shell, the operator, drilled the Jonker-1X well to a total depth of 6,168 metres in 2,210 metres of water. The company said that drilling had established the existence of a reservoir with light oil, though it did not provide any further details.

The company started drilling the well in December.

Map showing the Jonker discovery, off Namibia © Supplied by Namcor
Jonker discovery Source: Namcor

Shell Namibia country chair Dennis Zekveld said the news was encouraging and that drilling had been carried out safely.

“Jonker again demonstrated the joint venture’s strong commitment to advancing oil and gas exploration in Namibia and to progressing follow-up opportunities after last year’s discoveries,” he said. “We look forward to continuing our excellent collaboration with the government of the republic of Namibia.”

Appraisal

The company will need to carry out more appraisal with dynamic data gathering, it said. This will determine rock properties and determine the size – and recoverable potential – of the find.

Namcor said the find was a “testament to the country’s significant hydrocarbon potential“. The company said it planned to carry out appraisal activities “to assess the commerciality of the discovery.”

The Deepsea Bollsta rig carried out the Jonker work. Shell said the semi-submersible would remain on PEL 39 to drill further exploration and appraisal wells.

Shell has a 45% stake in PEL 39, as does QatarEnergy (QE). Namcor has the remaining 10%. The licence covers 12,000 square km and is around 250 km offshore. Shell announced the Graff find in February 2022.

QE president and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said the company was “pleased with this encouraging discovery, which is our third in Namibia.” He noted the support of the Namibian government for exploration.

QE also has a 30% stake in PEL 56, where TotalEnergies has drilled the Venus discovery. Work is due to restart imminently in this licence.

