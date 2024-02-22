Orsted says US offshore wind deals protect against inflation shocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Orsted says US offshore wind deals protect against inflation shocks

By Bloomberg
22/02/2024, 11:36 am
© BloombergMads Nipper, chief executive officer of Orsted A/S, during a panel session on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20.
Mads Nipper, chief executive officer of Orsted A/S, during a panel session on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 16 to 20.

The head of Danish energy giant Orsted says the US is an attractive place to build new offshore wind farms even after inflationary shocks devastated the sector over the past year.

The reason: the newest deals to sell electricity include crucial provisions that increase the price of power if inflation goes up.

“When US states choose to offer inflation protection, that increases the attractiveness of the US,” Orsted chief executive officer Mads Nipper said in an interview Wednesday.

It’s a different approach after pandemic-era inflation spikes and supply-chain disruptions rendered many US offshore wind projects unprofitable, which roiled the industry. Now states including New York and New Jersey are negotiating electricity contracts that stipulate prices rising alongside the consumer price index and other inflation indices, he said.

Nipper said such provisions would also protect developers if a Republican president managed to slow down the permitting process. Without such protections, developers would just add any potential price increases into their bids; that’s why such protections are the best way to make sure consumers only pay for inflation if it actually happens, he said.

Last year Orsted canceled two wind projects off the coast of New Jersey, taking a $4 billion writedown. Earlier this month the company said it would suspend dividend payments until at least 2025, slash plans to build new projects this decade by at least 24% and eliminate as many as 800 jobs.

“It’s a company that took a blow to the jaw in 2023,” Nipper said. “Our focus is to take action now.”

Orsted is among many companies in the US offshore-wind industry that’s struggled with high inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks and difficulties securing financing. BP and Equinor also took big writedowns on projects this year.

Many of the power agreements signed for the electricity produced by planned offshore developments have been canceled or are in dispute. President Joe Biden laid out a target in 2021 of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030, part of his goal to decarbonize the US electric grid and slow climate change. But a cascading series of setbacks have some analysts projecting the US will reach little more than half that amount by the end of the decade.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts