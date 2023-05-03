BP dishes out subsea work on Egypt’s Raven infill

An error occurred. Please try again.

Subsea 7 has won a substantial contract for work on a two-well tie-back in Egypt, from BP and Wintershall Dea.

The Norwegian company will carry out work on the Raven infill project, on the West Nile Delta block. Subsea 7 won the work via the Subsea Integration Alliance, its venture with SLB’s OneSubsea.

The alliance will provide engineering, transport and installation of approximately six km of flexible pipes, umbilical and associated subsea structures. The company will carry out the work in water depths of around 800 metres.

Subsea 7 offices in France, the UK and Portugal have begun project management and engineering.

“This award further solidifies our ongoing partnership with BP in Egypt,” said Subsea Integration Alliance CEO Oliver Blaringhem. “Through our early collaboration on this project, BP and Subsea Integration Alliance, have worked together to develop an optimised solution for the Raven field, showcasing our effective teamwork.”

Subsea 7 did not disclose the value of the contract, but suggested it was $150 to $300 million.

Subsea 7 vice president for the region Franck Louvety welcomed the work, building on “our longstanding and successful relationship with BP. We look forward to working with BP to deliver the project successfully and safely while maximising the client’s production objectives.”

Subsea 7 flagged Raven as one of the subsea projects in Africa it was watching this year. Others include Cameia for TotalEnergies in Angola, Narges for Chevron in Egypt, Anchois for Chariot in Morocco and Bahr Essalam for Eni’s Mellitah Oil and Gas in Libya.