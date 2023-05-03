BP dishes out subsea work on Egypt’s Raven infill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Subsea

BP dishes out subsea work on Egypt’s Raven infill

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/05/2023, 10:19 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Two men in overalls at Raven plant
The Raven plant, part of BP's WND project in Egypt. June 2020.

Subsea 7 has won a substantial contract for work on a two-well tie-back in Egypt, from BP and Wintershall Dea.

The Norwegian company will carry out work on the Raven infill project, on the West Nile Delta block. Subsea 7 won the work via the Subsea Integration Alliance, its venture with SLB’s OneSubsea.

The alliance will provide engineering, transport and installation of approximately six km of flexible pipes, umbilical and associated subsea structures. The company will carry out the work in water depths of around 800 metres.

Subsea 7 offices in France, the UK and Portugal have begun project management and engineering.

“This award further solidifies our ongoing partnership with BP in Egypt,” said Subsea Integration Alliance CEO Oliver Blaringhem. “Through our early collaboration on this project, BP and Subsea Integration Alliance, have worked together to develop an optimised solution for the Raven field, showcasing our effective teamwork.”

Subsea 7 did not disclose the value of the contract, but suggested it was $150 to $300 million.

Subsea 7 vice president for the region Franck Louvety welcomed the work, building on “our longstanding and successful relationship with BP. We look forward to working with BP to deliver the project successfully and safely while maximising the client’s production objectives.”

Subsea 7 flagged Raven as one of the subsea projects in Africa it was watching this year. Others include Cameia for TotalEnergies in Angola, Narges for Chevron in Egypt, Anchois for Chariot in Morocco and Bahr Essalam for Eni’s Mellitah Oil and Gas in Libya.

