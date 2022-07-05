Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas

‘Make sure the intern who posted this registers for Econ 101’ – US oil and gas trade body bites back at Biden

Trade body the US Oil and Gas Association (USOGA) has jibed back at Joe Biden after he went after “the companies running gas stations”.
By Hamish Penman
05/07/2022, 10:38 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by BloombergThe US Oil and Gas Association took exception to the US President telling fuel suppliers to reduce their prices.
The US Oil and Gas Association took exception to the US President telling fuel suppliers to reduce their prices.

Trade body the US Oil and Gas Association (USOGA) has jibed back at Joe Biden after he went after “the companies running gas stations”.

The US President posted a Tweet ordering fuel suppliers to “bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product”.

“And do it now,” he added.

Mr Biden also accused suppliers of greed during a time of “war and global peril”.

His Tweet received a great deal of support, including from Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo, who said: “War profiteering. The dark underside of Political Capitalism; when an economic system becomes a system of government.”

But the USOGA, which represents the Gulf of Mexico oil and gas industry, was less than impressed.

It responded: “Working on it Mr. President. In the meantime – have a Happy 4th and please make sure the WH intern who posted this tweet registers for Econ 101 for the fall semester…”

US senator for Kentucky and one time presidential hopeful, Rand Paul, also challenged the President, and called for an increase to domestic oil and gas production.

He said: “I don’t remember an official Declaration of War being passed by congress. But I guess that hasn’t mattered to the bipartisan foreign policy swamp for decades. We have to increase US oil production and stop hurting our country.”

Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos weighed in on the debate too, adding: “Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.”

Global oil and gas supplies have been hit hard by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent economic sanctions imposed against the Kremlin.

At the same time, demand for hydrocarbons has increased in recent months as countries continue to emerge from Covid-19.

As a result, oil and gas prices have hit highs not seen for years, fuelling global inflation and hitting many people in their pockets.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts