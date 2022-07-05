QatarEnergy picks Shell for major LNG project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

QatarEnergy picks Shell for major LNG project

QatarEnergy (QE) has officially picked Shell to take a 25% stake in a joint venture on the North Field East (NFE) project. This will have total capacity of 32 million tonnes per year.
By Ed Reed
05/07/2022, 11:13 am Updated: 05/07/2022, 1:04 pm
© Supplied by Qatar EnergyMcDermott QatarEnergy
At the dock: an LNG tanker loads up in Qatar, a major exporter

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said he was “honoured” that QE had chosen the company to participate.

“Through its pioneering integration with carbon capture and storage [CCS], this landmark project will help provide LNG the world urgently needs with a lower carbon footprint,” he continued.

“Lower carbon natural gas is a key pillar of our Powering Progress strategy and will also help us achieve our target of becoming a net-zero emissions business by 2050.”

QE has paid particular attention to its environmental credentials. It signed up to the Zero Methane Emissions Initiative last week and has made major CCS commitments.

Shell said the Qatari venture was the largest single project in the history of LNG.

Van Beurden went on to note Shell’s various works with QE, including the Pearl gas-to-liquids (GTL) project.

“We are committed to maximise the value of the LNG expansion for the State of Qatar and continue to be a trusted, reliable and long-term partner in Qatar’s continued progress.”

The $28.75 billion project is due to reach first production by the end of 2025. It aims to conclude the expansion by late 2027.

QE began its process to find partners on the NFE project in 2019.

Shell has now joined ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips and Eni at the NFE project. Each of these five holds a 25% stake in five joint ventures, with QE holding the outstanding 75%.

Updated at 1:03 pm to include ConocoPhillips in the NFE ventures list. 

