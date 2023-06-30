Biden blocks activist bid to slash oil output from federal lands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Biden blocks activist bid to slash oil output from federal lands

By Bloomberg
30/06/2023, 9:40 am
President Joe Biden

The Biden administration has formally rebuffed a bid by environmental activists to phase down oil and gas production on federal lands and waters, marking its latest nod to the endurance of fossil fuels in a warming world.

Laura Daniel-Davis, the principal deputy assistant secretary of land and mineral management at the Interior Department, said in a letter released Thursday that the agency couldn’t dedicate its “limited resources” to establishing a phase down program, given “competing priorities,” including implementing lease sales mandated by last year’s sweeping climate law.

Daniel-Davis did not address the substance of the legal and scientific arguments advanced by more than 300 environmental, community and climate groups in their 85-page rulemaking petition last year, saying only that she appreciated “the thought and effort behind” their push. “This administration shares your concerns regarding the urgency of the climate crisis and is directing its limited resources in an effort to address them,” she said.

The move drew a swift condemnation from activists who cited mounting evidence the world must stop developing new oil and gas fields to avert the most catastrophic consequences of global warming and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

“To claim that the Biden administration doesn’t have the resources to take real climate action on federal fossil fuels is vacuous and beyond hypocritical,” said Taylor McKinnon of the Center for Biological Diversity. “This is the definition of lip service. The administration acknowledges the urgency to address climate change and meanwhile avoids every opportunity to take meaningful action on the fossil fuels under its control.”

The decision follows administration approvals of the ConocoPhillips’s Willow oil development in Alaska and LNG exports from Alaska, as well as its support for provisions in the debt-ceiling deal that accelerate construction of Equitrans Midstream Corp.’s Mountain Valley gas pipeline.

On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden vowed to block new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters, and said he would “not only end the federal leasing programs,” but also “wind down existing federal oil and gas production.”  The activists’ petition asked Interior to manage a steady decline in that production, ultimately reducing output by 98% as of 2035.

