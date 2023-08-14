Exxon awarded $77 million in claim against Venezuela

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Exxon awarded $77 million in claim against Venezuela

By Bloomberg
14/08/2023, 6:54 am
© Andrew Harrer/Bloombergexxon dividend

The World Bank arbitration court awarded $77 million to Exxon Mobil Corp. in a resubmitted claim worth $1.4 billion over the nationalization of Venezuela’s Cerro Negro and La Ceiba crude projects in 2007.

The award is the result of a long legal battle that ended with the International Center for Settlement of International Disputes deciding July 10 most of the $984.5 million compensation granted to Exxon already had been paid in a separate claim with the International Chamber of Commerce, which resulted in Exxon receiving $907.5 million in 2011.

If Exxon wants to receive the full amount it is seeking from Venezuela, it must return what it previously received, according to a copy of the award document seen by Bloomberg.

That would leave $76.9 million in favor of the Texas-based firm, plus a little over $1 million to cover part of their legal expenses. The award isn’t public because it requires consent from both parties to be published, an ICSID press official said.

Exxon said it would not comment on details of the award but “on balance, ICSID ruled in our favor,” Todd Spitler, Exxon spokesperson, said in an email.

Venezuela’s information ministry did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The amount of the initial compensation awarded to Exxon was challenged by the ICSID in 2017 when it partially annulled a previous ruling that ordered Venezuela to pay $1.4 billion. The court stated at the time the compensation was not calculated under applicable law, among other issues. Exxon reintroduced the claim one year later.

Exxon was the first international oil company to abandon Venezuela after the late President Hugo Chávez nationalized oil assets a decade ago.

ConocoPhillips, which also filed for arbitration for the seizure of its Hamaca and Petrozuata assets in 2007, could soon see a slice of the proceeds. The company is among the top creditors to be paid when shares in Citgo Petroleum Corp.’s parent company are sold at auction in October.

