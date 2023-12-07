UK warns of security situation in Guyana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

UK warns of security situation in Guyana

The president has given companies operating in Essequibo three months to withdraw. ExxonMobil's Stabroek block is at least partly within the Essequibo marine territory.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/12/2023, 11:14 am
The UK has issued a warning to those visiting Guyana around the border dispute with Venezuela.

Venezuela held a referendum on December 3, asking its citizens to judge the legitimacy of its claim to Guyana’s Essequibo region. According to official results, 95% of the vote favoured retaking Essequibo.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) warned that political tensions have increased. “The security situation may deteriorate in the border areas,” it noted today in updated security notes.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has wasted little time in ramping up the rhetoric. On December 6, Maduro announced the establishment of the Guayana Esequiba defence zone. He appointed Rodríguez Cabello as the territory’s sole authority, based in the town of Tumeremo.

Maduro also created a High Commission, charged with defending Guayana Esequiba, led by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez.

The president has given companies operating in Essequibo three months to withdraw. ExxonMobil’s Stabroek block is at least partly within the Essequibo marine territory.

Maduro ordered Venezuelan companies to move ahead with natural resource exploitation in the area.

Guyanese President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited Essequibo following the referendum, rejecting the Venezuelan claims.

The Guyana government does not expect an invasion, it has said. However, it “is prepared for the worst, building defence co-operation with its allies”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks yesterday with the Guyanese President. Blinken expressed “the United States’ unwavering support for Guyana’s sovereignty”.

The carve up

He called for all parties to abide by the 1899 agreement, which settled the land border. The 1899 agreement marked a deal between Venezuela and the UK, which at that time controlled Guyana.

The agreement awarded the area around the Orinoco River to Venezuela, and the land east of the Essequibo River to Guyana. Guyana became a party to the agreement in 1966, after becoming independent.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, in a briefing, urged “Venezuela and Guyana to continue to seek a peaceful resolution of their dispute. This is not something that will be settled by a referendum.”

The US Department of Defense carried out training in Guyana in late November.

Maduro has said the referendum marks the rejection of colonial powers’ interference. “We have taken the first steps of a new historical stage to fight for our Guayana Esequiba, for Peace and to recover what the liberators left us,” he said.

The Venezuelan president also reposted a social media comment from a legislator, describing the Guyanese president as an “ExxonMobil slave”.

The comment came in response to Ali’s visit to mountains on the border, where a Guyanese flag was raised.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), on December 1, said Venezuela should not take any action ahead of a legal decision on the border.

