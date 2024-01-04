APA to buy US shale oil driller Callon Petroleum for $4.5 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

APA to buy US shale oil driller Callon Petroleum for $4.5 billion

By Bloomberg
04/01/2024, 12:29 pm Updated: 04/01/2024, 3:21 pm
© APAApache operations in West Texas.
APA Corp. agreed to acquire shale explorer Callon Petroleum for $4.5 billion including debt, the latest in a wave of buyouts that’s reshaping the landscape of US oil producers.

The all-stock transaction equates to $38.31 per share of Callon and has been unanimously approved by both boards of directors, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. It is expected to close during the second quarter.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) is the Houston-headquartered holding company for Apache Corporation.

“Callon has built a strong portfolio in the Permian Basin that is complementary to our existing Permian assets,” APA’s President and Chief Executive Officer John J. Christmann said in the statement.

“Increased scale will enable us to realize significant overhead and cost-of-capital synergies.”

APA plans to retire Callon’s roughly $1.9 billion in debt, giving the deal an enterprise value of $4.5 billion.

APA indicated it has no plans to idle any drilling rigs after the transaction closes, a divergence from the consolidate-and-cut strategy some shale drillers followed in 2023.

The takeover comes as investors are pushing oil producers to maintain generous buybacks and dividends even as output growth slows in US shale basins. With the number of top-tier production sites dwindling, companies are increasingly buying rivals to secure new places to drill.

Bloomberg News reported in December that Callon was considering a potential sale amid takeover interest from rival oil and gas players.

The deal for Callon follows three blockbuster acquisitions that have driven the value of mergers and acquisitions in the global energy sector to a record.

In October, Exxon Mobil Corp. reached a $60 billion deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Chevron Corp. followed up with a $53 billion agreement for Hess Corp. And in December, Occidental Petroleum Corp. agreed to acquire CrownRock LP for $10.8 billion.

Headquartered in Houston, Callon is an independent explorer primarily focused in the Permian Basin of West Texas, with 26,000 net acres in the Midland Basin and 119,000 acres in the Delaware Basin. It also has assets in the Eagle Ford Shale of South Texas.

Aside from the US, APA has operations in Suriname, Egypt and the UK. Once the Callon deal closes, about 64% of APA’s global production will come from the US.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. provided $2 billion of financing for the deal. APA plans to retire Callon’s existing debt and replace it with term loan facilities totaling $2 billion.

APA’s financial advisers on the deal are Citi and Wells Fargo Securities. Morgan Stanley is Callon’s lead adviser, while RBC Capital Markets is the company’s financial adviser.

