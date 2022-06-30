Shell buys into Total-spurned Gulf of Mexico project with Equinor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Shell buys into Total-spurned Gulf of Mexico project with Equinor

Shell is buying a 51% stake in the North Platte development, in the US Gulf of Mexico, from Equinor, the Norwegian company has revealed.
By Ed Reed
30/06/2022, 12:32 pm
Equinor

TotalEnergies pulled out of the development in February this year, leaving the Norwegian company to go it alone. Equinor will keep a 49% stake but transfer the role of operator to Shell.

The two companies have agreed to rename the project as Sparta. This covers four blocks in the Garden Banks area, 275 km off Louisiana. Water depths on the area are around 1,300 metres.

Equinor and Total carried out a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study on the plan. Shell and Equinor will now review the plan and update it.

“Equinor has long-term view of Sparta as a high-quality project with a clear strategic fit for the company. Sparta will strengthen our position in the Gulf of Mexico as well as our overall role as a reliable energy supplier to the US,” says Chris Golden, Senior Vice President, US Upstream, Exploration and Production International.

Golden went on to say the Sparta project should add “significant value with lower carbon emissions intensity”.

Rethinking plans

The plan for the field development had involved the DS-11, owned by Valaris. Equinor cancelled the contract in early June, agreeing to an early termination fee.

Prices for drillships are heading upwards. Valaris reported that average dayrates in 2022 were $212,000, rising to $225,000 in 2023 and $301,000 in 2024.

Equinor and Total bought a 60% stake in the project in 2018, for $339 million. This deal increased Total’s stake from 40% to 60%, with Equinor taking the remaining 40%. The sale stemmed from the bankruptcy of Cobalt International Energy.

Cobalt drilled the discovery well on the project in 2012. Three wells have been drilled on the field, with numerous sidetracks.

Total said the high-pressure plan for North Platte involved eight subsea wells and two subsea drillings bases, connected to a floating production unit (FPU). It said oil production would peak at 75,000 barrels per day.

