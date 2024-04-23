Shell, TotalEnergies in talks for stakes in Adnoc LNG plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

Shell, TotalEnergies in talks for stakes in Adnoc LNG plant

Adnoc is expected to make a final investment decision on the Ruwais LNG export project as soon as next month.
By Bloomberg
23/04/2024, 10:55 am Updated: 23/04/2024, 11:00 am
Officials arrive for a tour of the Ruwais refinery and petrochemical complex, operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC), in Al Ruwais, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Adnocis seeking to create worlds largest integrated refinery and petrochemical complex at Ruwais. Photographer: Christophe Viseux/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) and TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE) are among several global energy companies in talks to buy stakes in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s next liquefied natural gas export project in the United Arab Emirates.

The two oil majors, as well as Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co., are looking for equity in the Ruwais facility, as well as contracts to purchase LNG from it, according to people with knowledge of the matter. A final investment decision on the project could happen as soon as next month, said the people who asked not to be named as the information is private.

Adnoc doesn’t require investment from the energy companies to move the project forward, and may decide not to sell equity, the people said.

Adnoc and Shell declined to comment. Mitsui said in an emailed response that no decision had been made at this time. Total didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gas is taking an increasingly bigger role in the Middle East as countries see robust demand for the fuel that may play a bridging role in the transition to cleaner energy sources. The UAE is boosting capacity and Saudi Arabia is seeking projects overseas. Qatar, one of the world’s biggest LNG suppliers along with the US and Australia, is also spending billions of dollars expanding production.

LNG Export Plants | Abu Dhabi ships LNG from Das Island and plans to build a plant at Ruwais

The push, however, clashes with views by the International Energy Agency, which sees gas demand peaking by 2030.

LNG Trading

The UAE has also been trying to expand its role as an LNG trader. Shell and TotalEnergies already have vast trading operations, which benefited from the market volatility created in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Demand for the fuel has also increased in Europe as it looked to fill the gap left by dwindling supplies via pipelines from Russia.

The Ruwais project, which is currently fully owned by Adnoc, will have the capacity to export 9.6 million tons of LNG per year, more than doubling the UAE’s total output. Adnoc has signed enough preliminary and final supply agreements for the project to reach a final investment decision, according to one person familiar with the project.

The UAE’s only other LNG export plant, the 5.8 million-ton-a-year Das Island facility, is owned by Adnoc LNG, of which Adnoc, Mitsui, BP and TotalEnergies are shareholders. The project will be pivotal as it tries to expand its role as both a supplier and trader of the superchilled fuel.

