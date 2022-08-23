APA scores first Suriname find in Block 53

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

APA scores first Suriname find in Block 53

APA Corp has discovered oil offshore Suriname on Block 53, while abandoning another well on Block 58.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
23/08/2022, 12:18 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by APA CorpMap showing two blocks, with wells, offshore Suriname
APA Corp has discovered oil offshore Suriname on Block 53, while abandoning another well on Block 58. Picture shows; Map of Block 58 and 53, off Suriname. NA. Supplied by APA Corp Date; 27/07/2022

APA Corp has discovered oil offshore Suriname on Block 53, while abandoning another well on Block 58.

The US-listed company said the Baja-1 well had found 34 metres of net oil pay in a single interval, in the Campanian. The well reached a total depth of 5,290 metres, APA said.

Initial analysis suggested light oil with gas, in a good quality reservoir. Evaluation of the find is ongoing.

The Noble Gerry de Souza drilled the discovery well, in water depths of around 1,140 metres.

The Baja-1 well is down-dip from the Krabdagu find, 11.5 km away in Block 58. A flow test on Krabdagu suggested a resource of 180 million barrels.

“Our success at Baja marks the sixth oil discovery we have participated in offshore Suriname, and the first on Block 53,” said John J. Christmann, APA CEO and president. “This result confirms our geologic model for the Campanian in the area and helps to de-risk other prospects in the southern portion of both Blocks 53 and 58.”

APA is the operator of Block 53 with a 45% stake. Petronas has a 30% stake and Cepsa 25%.

The drillship will now move to Block 58, where it will drill the Awari exploration prospect. This is 27 km north of the Maka Central find.

APA also noted that regulators had approved an amendment to the Block 53 licence. This provides an option to extend the exploration period on the production-sharing contract (PSC) by up to four years. APA is working to secure its first one-year extension.

P&A

Meanwhile, in Block 58, APA said that it had plugged and abandoned the Dikkop exploration well. This found water-bearing sandstones in the targeted interval.

TotalEnergies is the operator of Block 58 with a 50% stake, while APA has the remaining 50%.

The Maersk Valiant drillship, having completed the Dikkop work, will now move to the Sapakara field. There it will drill a second appraisal well on the Sapakara South. The partners carried out a successful flow test there last year.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts