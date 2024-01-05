Noble swaps in rig for Petronas, Exxon in Suriname

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Noble swaps in rig for Petronas, Exxon in Suriname

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/01/2024, 4:44 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Noble Corp.Noble Corp. has swapped in a rig for Petronas, after the previous contracted semi-submersible has gone to Colombia under another deal. Picture shows; Noble Voyager on the left and Noble Discoverer on the right. Unknown. Supplied by Noble Corp. Date; Unknown
Noble Corp. has swapped in a rig for Petronas, after the previous contracted semi-submersible has gone to Colombia under another deal.

Noble said the Noble Voyager would go to Block 52, in Suriname, for one well. The drillship will begin working in Suriname in February this year, with an estimated duration of 120 days.

The contract has a day rate of $470,000, Noble said, with an option for another well.

Petronas drilled the Roystonelea-1 well on Block 52 last year, announcing success in November. The Malaysian company is the operator with a 50% stake, while ExxonMobil has the remaining 50%.

The Noble Voyager recently completed work for Shell in Mauritania. It then moved to the Port of Spain, in Trinidad and Tobago, to begin preparing for work in Suriname.

“We are very pleased to continue our partnership and collaboration with Petronas in Suriname with this extension and agreement to transfer the work scope to the Noble Voyager,” said Noble vice president Blake Denton.

“This will be the third of our rigs to work in Block 52 and we look forward to getting the Voyager back in action in early 2024.”

Petronas had been due to use the semi-submersible Noble Discoverer for the Suriname work. This rig was under contract with Petronas until October last year. It then went to Ecopetrol in Colombia, under a contract that ran until January 2024.

Colombia calling

Ecopetrol drilled the Orca Norte-1 well, in a bid to find deepwater gas for domestic consumption. The company has not reported on results as yet.

According to Marine Traffic, the Noble Discoverer is currently offshore Colombia.

On December 20, Noble reported the Discoverer had won work in Colombia with Petrobras International. The contract will run for 400 days, it said, starting in the second quarter of this year. It has an option to extend by 390 days.

Denton said the deal would see Noble “build further on the Discoverer’s already announced presence in Colombia, which is one of the South American basins that is now coming back with exciting prospects”.

Gas potential

Suriname regulator Staatsolie said in December that the Block 52 partners had made “significant progress” with an oil discovery at Roystonea-1.

Staatsolie went on to say Petronas was “very enthusiastic about this and will undertake more activities in 2024 in an attempt to further develop this”. The regulator has also held talks with the company on developing gas discoveries in the area, based on the Sloanea well.

Petronas also gained access to two more blocks in the Suriname deepwater licence round. In December, it signed the contracts for Block 63 and – alongside TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy – Block 64. Petronas also has stakes in Block 53 and 48.

