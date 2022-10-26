Exxon lands two more off Guyana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Exxon lands two more off Guyana

ExxonMobil has scored another two finds offshore Guyana its incredibly prolific Stabroek block.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/10/2022, 2:47 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Exxon has found oil at the Tanager-1 well, offshore Guyana, but not the stacked pay that would allow a standalone development to go ahead.
The Stena Carron drillship

ExxonMobil has scored another two finds offshore Guyana its incredibly prolific Stabroek block.

The Sailfin-1 and Yarrow-1 wells bring the number of discoveries at Stabroek to more than 30 since 2015, and the eighth and ninth finds this year.

By 2030, Exxon expects Guyana to be producing more than 1 million barrels per day of oil.

“Our unrivalled exploration success and accelerated pace of development in Guyana are a testament to our people, decades of experience, technology capabilities and steadfast focus on optimising all aspects of operations,” said president of ExxonMobil Upstream Liam Mallon.

“We are committed to responsibly and safely developing this world-class resource to help meet global demand for secure, reliable and lower-emission energy.”

The company drilled the Sailfin-1 in 1,407 metres of water, finding 95 metres of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone. The Yarrow-1 was in 1,085 metres of water, finding 23 metres of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone.

The Stena Carron drillship carried out both wells.

Growth plans

Exxon is producing nearly 360,000 bpd from the first and second phase developments of its Liza project, operating above design capacity.

The company plans to bring a third 220,000 bpd project, Payara, online by the end of 2023. A fourth, the 250,000 bpd Yellowtail, should start in 2025.

Exxon is seeking environmental authorisation for a fifth project in Guyana, Uaru.

The block covers 26,800 square km. Exxon’s Esso Exploration and Production Guyana is the operator with a 45% stake, while Hess Guyana Exploration has 30% and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana 25%.

Hess reported its estimate of Stabroek’s gross discovered recoverable resource at 11 billion barrels.

The US independent reported its net production from the two Liza projects at 98,000 bpd in the third quarter. This was up from 32,000 bpd in the same quarter of 2021. It expects to reach 110,000 bpd net in the fourth quarter.

Hess also reported one well, the Banjo-1, drilled on Stabroek this quarter failed to find commercial quantities of hydrocarbons.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts