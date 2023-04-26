Wintershall pinpoints Mexico for diversified E&P growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Wintershall pinpoints Mexico for diversified E&P growth

Speaking this morning at a media roundtable, Wintershall CEO Mario Mehren said the company was focused on two strategic priorities. “Diversification, through moderate growth for our E&P business. And decarbonisation, by building up our carbon management and hydrogen business.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/04/2023, 12:12 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Wintershall DeaThree men in orange suits with Wintershall branding
Picture shows; Block 30 in Mexico. Mexico. Supplied by Wintershall Dea Date; 25/04/2023

Wintershall Dea has highlighted three significant steps in Mexico, as the German company talks up the importance of diversification.

Wintershall reported the discovery of 200-300 million barrels of oil equivalent at the Kan discovery, offshore Mexico. The company, working with Harbour Energy and Sapura OMV, drilled the well in Block 30, in the Sureste Basin.

The find is a “great success”, Wintershall CTO Hugo Dijkgraaf said. “It was one of the most contested blocks of Mexico’s bid round 3.1 back in 2018.”

The company has an “outstanding Mexican license portfolio”, he continued. The Kan find is a “significant step to extending our footprint in Mexico contributing to the development of a potential new hub in the shallow waters of the Sureste Basin”.

Map of offshore Mexico, with Block 30 highlighted © Supplied by Wintershall Dea
Block 30, offshore Mexico

Wintershall operated the well in around 50 metres of water, around 25 km offshore. The Borr Ran rig reached a total depth of 3,317 metres, finding more than 170 metres of net pay sands in the Upper Miocene. The company also drilled a sidetrack.

The consortium on Block 30 will submit an appraisal plan for the find to Mexico’s Comisión Nacional de Hidrocarburos (CNH) by the end of July.

The Borr Ran has moved on to a second prospect on Block 30. The Ix well is around 20 km northeast of Kan.

Wintershall has become increasingly active in Mexico in recent times. The company entered the country in 2017.

Last month, Wintershall bought a 37% stake in Mexico’s offshore Hokchi block, which is producing around 27,000 boepd gross. Production should continue increasing, reaching 37,000 boepd this year.

Zama plans

At the heart of Wintershall’s plans for Mexico, though, is its interest in the Zama field. The company has a 19.83% stake in Zama, while operator Pemex has 50.43%. Talos Energy has 17.35% and Harbour Energy 12.39%.

The partners submitted a unit development plan (UDP) for Zama in March. Once front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies have been completed, the group plan to take a final investment decision (FID) in 2024.

Zama holds gross estimated recoverable resources of 600-800mn boe. Wintershall said the field should reach peak production of 180,000 bpd of oil.

Speaking this morning at a media roundtable, Wintershall CEO Mario Mehren said the company was focused on two strategic priorities. “Diversification, through moderate growth for our E&P business. And decarbonisation, by building up our carbon management and hydrogen business.”

Calling out Kan, Hokchi and Zama, Mehren said these were “important developments: for the projects, for Wintershall Dea, and for Mexico and the country’s energy supply”.

Wintershall exited Russia in January this year, taking a non-cash charge of 5.3 billion euros ($5.85bn). As a result of the move, it lost 276,000 boepd of production.

This year, the company expects to produce 325,000-350,000 boepd.

