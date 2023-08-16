Former Capricorn execs land at Rockhopper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Former Capricorn execs land at Rockhopper

"We are looking forward to leveraging Simon's experience in respect of our ongoing arbitration regarding Ombrina Mare, and Paul's expertise in securing FID for offshore energy projects."
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/08/2023, 9:08 am Updated: 16/08/2023, 9:17 am
Former Capricorn CEO Simon Thomson is to become Rockhopper's chairman
New Rockhopper chair Simon Thomson in a 2018 picture when he was Cairn Energy's CEO

Simon Thomson and Paul Mayland, formerly top executives at Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE), have landed at Falklands-focused Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH).

Thomson will take over the role of non-executive chair, replacing Keith Lough. Thomson was most recently CEO of Capricorn, leaving earlier this year. He started at Capricorn – when it was known as Cairn Energy – in 1995.

Mayland arrives at Rockhopper as independent non-executive director. He was COO at Capricorn, until April. He will replace John Summers.

In a statement announcing the moves, Rockhopper said Thomson had “significant experience” in complex international arbitration and legal disputes. Cairn won a $1.2 billion settlement from India in 2020.

Mayland, meanwhile, was touted for his involvement in the upstream industry. While at Cairn, he oversaw five final investment decisions (FIDs), including three FPSOs.

The Capricorn executives were ousted from the board earlier this year amid a failed merger with NewMed Energy. Shareholders, led by Palliser Capital, objected to the plan, calling instead for the company to focus on handing back returns.

Corporate change

Summers and Lough will leave their positions on the board as of September 30 this year. Rockhopper said this was in line with corporate governance, with both men having served on the board for more than nine years.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Simon and Paul to Rockhopper, both of whom bring a wealth of extremely relevant experience to the team,” said Rockhopper director Alison Baker.

“We are looking forward to leveraging Simon’s experience in respect of our ongoing arbitration regarding Ombrina Mare, and Paul’s expertise in securing FID for offshore energy projects.”

Baker went on to thank the outgoing Lough and Summers for their involvement during “challenging times” for the company.

New chairman Thomson said he was joining Rockhopper at an “exciting time” for the company. “I am looking forward to working with the team and our partner, Navitas, to further progress the Sea Lion project, and to achieving a successful outcome in the Ombrina Mare arbitration.”

Rockhopper hopes to reach FID on the Sea Lion project in 2024.

In Italy, Rockhopper failed to clinch a final concession when the country reinstated a near-shore exploration ban in 2015. It won an arbitration case against the government last year, securing compensation of €190m plus interest, though proceedings may last a further year or more as Italian representatives seek an annulment.

