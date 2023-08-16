Offshore Helicopter Services lands five-year deal amid turbulent market conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Offshore Helicopter Services lands five-year deal amid turbulent market conditions

By Ryan Duff
16/08/2023, 10:03 am
© Supplied by OHSOffshore Helicopter Services UK aircraft in Dyce. Supplied by OHS.
Offshore Helicopter Services UK aircraft in Dyce. Supplied by OHS.

Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHSUK) has secured a five-year contract extension with Serica Energy, following news of “lower than normal client activity” from the firm.

This extension will mean that Serica and Offshore Helicopter Services will have worked together for eight years, come the end of the contract.

Serica staff will be flown to installations in the North Sea, particularly the Bruce platform, on H175 and S92 aircraft operated by OHSUK.

This month the North Sea helicopter operator confirmed that it had decided to reduce staffing levels due to a “tough economic climate, as well as the fallout from Government decisions around the windfall tax, and lower than normal client activity levels.”

The north-east business says that customer activity has gone down by 15 to 20% year-on-year.

At the time of the announcement Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS) said it had been carrying out talks with its customers “for some time” to find resolutions.

OHS took off with new owners earlier this year

The firm was bought over by the South African business, Ultimate Aviation, in January following “an uncertain period,” according to Paul Kelsall, managing director of OHS.

Earlier this year, CHC Helicopters announced it would sell OHS to Ultimate Aviation Group after its takeover of the firm was blocked by the UK Competition and Markets Authority in 2021.

Following the news of the Serica contract extension Ultimate Aviation Group chief executive, Shaun Roseveere, said: “This extension represents confidence in OHSUK and the outstanding customer service our team strive for and deliver each day.

© Supplied by Offshore Helicopter
Shaun Roseveare, Chief Executive Officer of Ultimate Aviation at OHS’ Aberdeen base

“We are delighted to be continuing our extremely positive relationship with one of our high-profile customers and look forward to the next five years and beyond.

“Market conditions remain challenging across the sector and our continued partnership with Serica demonstrates our business can have a sustainable future and their confidence in our ability to deliver at all times to the highest level.”

Mike Killeen, Serica’s vice president of operations, added: “We are pleased to be able to extend our partnership with OHS for another 5 years and look forward to them continuing to provide the same high level of service Serica currently receives.”

