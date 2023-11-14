Exxon starts up third Guyana FPSO, on track to double production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Exxon starts up third Guyana FPSO, on track to double production

“Each new project supports economic development and access to resources that will benefit Guyanese communities while also helping to meet the world’s energy demand.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/11/2023, 2:13 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SBM Offshoreexxonmobil guyana
SBM's Liza Unity FPSO.

ExxonMobil has started up the 220,000 barrel per day Payara project offshore Guyana.

The move brings the Stabroek Block’s production capacity to 620,000 bpd. The company plans to install three more FPSOs on the block by the end of 2027, reaching 1.2 million bpd.

Exxon has deployed the Prosperity FPSO on the field. It should reach peak capacity in the first half of 2027.

“Each new project supports economic development and access to resources that will benefit Guyanese communities while also helping to meet the world’s energy demand,” said Liam Mallon, president of ExxonMobil Upstream. “We’re pleased to work in partnership with the Guyanese government to make reliable energy accessible and sustainable.”

The FPSO arrived in the country in April 2023. It is moored in 1,920 metres of water and will produce from a more than 600 million barrel of oil resource base.

Next up

Work is under way on the fourth and fifth FPSOs, Yellowtail and Uaru. Each of these will produce 250,000 bpd.

Exxon is also working to secure approval for the sixth, Whiptail. The company is the operator of Stabroek and has a 45% stake. Hess Guyana has 30% and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana has 25%.

“We are proud to be a partner in the successful development of this world class oil resource for the benefit of the people of Guyana and all other stakeholders and congratulate ExxonMobil as operator for outstanding project execution,” Hess CEO John Hess said.

“The world will need these low cost oil resources to meet future energy demand and help ensure an affordable, just and secure energy transition.”

Exxon said the Prosperity and Liza Unity FPSOs had approval from ABS in recognition of its design and operations. The projects in Guyana are around 30% less greenhouse gas intensive than the average of Exxon’s upstream portfolio.

The first phase on the Liza field started in December 2019 and the second in February 2022.

Tags

