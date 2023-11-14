UPDATE: Siemens Energy secures €15 billion deal to shore up finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

UPDATE: Siemens Energy secures €15 billion deal to shore up finances

By Bloomberg
14/11/2023, 2:49 pm Updated: 14/11/2023, 4:27 pm
© Siemens EnergySiemens Energy
Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG has secured a €15 billion ($16.2 billion) deal with the German government, its biggest shareholder Siemens AG and a consortium of banks, as the troubled manufacturer weathers massive losses at its wind-turbine unit.

Private banks will provide Siemens Energy (Xetra: ENR) with €12 billion in loan guarantees, backed by €7.5 billion in so-called counter-guarantees from the government, the Economy Ministry said Tuesday.

The measures will allow Siemens Energy to compete for new contracts after its financing options became strained.

About €3 billion more will come from other stakeholders, according to the statement. That includes Siemens, which will purchase part of Siemens Energy’s stake in a listed Indian affiliate for roughly €2 billion. Siemens will also cover a €1 billion first-loss tranche for the banks’ loan guarantees, the government said.

The agreement brings an end to weeks of negotiations over how to help the manufacturer, which has said it needs the financial backstop to win new large-scale contracts for transmission networks and gas turbines. While those units are profitable, a string of losses from the company’s Gamesa wind unit has been straining its balance sheet.

Siemens Energy shares were 2.4% at 4:48 p.m. in Frankfurt. The stock slumped more than 35% on Oct. 26 when news of the talks broke, having since recovered from those losses. The stock remains roughly 42% down since the start of the year.

Talks with the government began after Siemens Energy’s credit rating was downgraded this summer and as Siemens, the manufacturer’s former parent, indicated it was no longer willing to help. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz upped pressure on Siemens to agree to a deal in the past week, and said the government sees Siemens Energy as critical for the nation’s transition to renewable energy.

A spokesperson for Siemens Energy  in a statement praised the government’s support and said the company will provide further details Wednesday, when it’s scheduled to report earnings and give an update of estimated costs for the turbine problems.

The deal still needs formal approval from the German government, as well as the Siemens Energy and Siemens boards. A spokesperson for Siemens said it will share details as soon as governance approvals are in place and contracts executed.

Siemens, which still holds a 25.1% stake in Siemens Energy after hiving off the business in 2020, merged its long-standing offshore Siemens Wind Power unit with Gamesa in 2017, creating the world’s biggest wind-turbine maker measured by installations at the time.

Munich-based Siemens Energy has been struggling for years to get on top of Gamesa in what has turned into one of Germany’s biggest industrial debacles. In August, the company said mounting issues with malfunctioning turbines and unprofitable contracts are set to push the company to a €4.5 billion net loss this year.

The problems at Gamesa center on the rushed development of the 5.X wind turbine, which has proven prone to breaking down because a main piece on the frame of the component can move or twist over time, potentially damaging other critical components. The wind business, like the rest of the industry, is also weighed down by unprofitable contracts because of ballooning raw material costs and tough competition.

The Economy Ministry on Tuesday said it’s working on a program to finance the construction of offshore converter platforms, while the European Investment Bank is developing a plan for guarantees for the wind industry.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts