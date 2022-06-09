Fire at key US gas export terminal a blow for fuel-starved world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

Fire at key US gas export terminal a blow for fuel-starved world

An explosion that will keep a major US liquefied natural gas export terminal shut for weeks will cut vital supplies to Europe, which is already struggling with uncertainty around flows of the fuel from Russia.
09/06/2022, 7:34 am
LNG tanker
Departing LNG tanker at Freeport in the US

The Freeport LNG export facility in Texas will remain closed for at least three weeks after a fire on Wednesday, a company spokesperson said.

Almost a fifth of all overseas shipments of gas from the US went via the terminal last month.

The US sent nearly three-quarters of its LNG to Europe in the first four months of the year, with the region now getting almost half of its supplies of the power-station, heating and industrial fuel from across the Atlantic. Some European countries have been attempting to wean themselves off Russian gas due to the invasion of Ukraine, but remain dependent on it in the short term.

The Texas outage is also coinciding with the start of the northern hemisphere summer, when increased use of air conditioners boosts demand from power stations. It’s likely to push European and Asian LNG prices – which are already trading well above levels for this time of year – higher still.

The US is one of the world’s top LNG exporters, along with Australia and Qatar. The Freeport plant, which has the capacity to ship about 15 million tons per year, supplies gas to BP and TotalEnergies in Europe, as well as Japan’s Jera Co. and Osaka Gas Co., and SK E&S Co. in South Korea.

LNG buyers will probably start hunting for replacement shipments from the spot market, but there is a dwindling amount of supplies available, according to traders in Asia. The move is likely to boost already intense competition between Asia and Europe for gas. Prices in Europe fell to three-month low on Wednesday, due in part to expectations for more supplies from the US.

US natural gas tumbled after the fire, which will increase domestic supplies. Futures fell 6.5% to $8.138 per million British thermal units as of 9:22 a.m. in Singapore on Thursday, after dropping 6.4% in the previous session.

