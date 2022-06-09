Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Kistos looks to take ‘full advantage’ of profits levy incentives for North Sea investment

The chairman of Kistos has said it intends to take “full advantage” of the government’s new North Sea investment incentives as it looks to new opportunities in the basin.
By Andrew Dykes
09/06/2022, 8:06 am Updated: 09/06/2022, 8:19 am
Kistos TotalEnergies
Andrew Austin, executive chairman of Kistos

In an operational and trading update ahead of its AGM on Thursday, chairman Andrew Austin said the company had “started the year strongly, delivering a solid operational performance and benefiting from high gas prices.”

He pointed to the recent measures included within the Chancellor’s Energy Profits Levy as a driver for the next phase of the company’s investments.

“We remain guided by our founding principle to play a role in the energy transition and are evaluating several attractive opportunities in the North Sea. We continue to benefit from high gas prices in the Netherlands, and we are assessing opportunities in the UK that would enable us to take full advantage of the investment allowances implicit in the recently introduced UK Energy Profits Levy,” Mr Austin added.

Alongside an increase in the headline rate of tax on oil firms, from 40% to 65%, the measures include a near-doubling of investment allowances to 80%. Combined with other measures, it allows oil and gas firms investing in North Sea projects to claim 91 pence back per £1 spent – a total relief rate of 91.25%.

Mr Austin said the company has almost €130 million (£111m) of cash at its disposal to fund these potential investments.

In its update, the company pointed to ongoing studies on discoveries in the Q block off the Netherlands, including at the Q11-B gas discovery and the Orion oil discovery, as well as exploration and infill drilling opportunities at the Q10-A gas field.

Kistos is also evaluating “several potential growth opportunities” that meet its investment criteria, it said.

Pro forma net production for the year to date up to the end of May 2022 was 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The AIM-listed company was formed in November 2020 by Mr Austin, also the founder of RockRose Energy, after he sold that company to Viaro Energy last July for £247.5m.

Kistos struck a $125 million deal earlier this year to acquire 20% working interests in the producing Laggan, Tormore, Edradour, and Glenlivet gas fields from TotalEnergies.

The acquisition also included a 20% interest in the undeveloped Glendronach gas field, and a 25% interest in block 206/4a, which contains the Benriach prospect.

