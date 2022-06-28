Shell’s Venter ships off for EIG’s LNG unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

Shell’s Venter ships off for EIG’s LNG unit

Shell Executive Vice President: Integrated Gas West & CCUS De la Rey Venter is leaving the supermajor to take the reins at EIG-backed LNG specialist MidOcean Energy.
By Ed Reed
28/06/2022, 1:31 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergKorea Gas Corp. (KOGAS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanks at the company's facility in Samcheok, Gangwon-do, South Korea, on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
Korea Gas Corp. (KOGAS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanks at the company's facility in Samcheok, Gangwon-do, South Korea, on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

Shell Executive Vice President: Integrated Gas West & CCUS De la Rey Venter is leaving the supermajor to take the reins at EIG-backed LNG specialist MidOcean Energy.

Venter has been at Shell since 2002. He will now be CEO of MidOcean and a managing director of EIG. EIG controls MidOcean, with the aim of creating a diversified and integrated LNG portfolio. The aim is for a group of operating LNG projects with strong existing cash flow.

Man behind podium, with Shell logo over shoulder © Supplied by Shell
Picture shows; De La Rey Venter, new CEO of MidOcean Energy. Supplied by Shell Date; Unknown

EIG chairman and CEO R Blair Thomas said LNG was a “key enabler” of the energy transition and is increasingly a geopolitically strategic energy source”. EIG has invested in nine LNG projects around the world, in both liquefaction and regasification.

“Adding someone of De la Rey’s caliber to lead MidOcean further demonstrates our commitment to LNG and the energy transition. We welcome De la Rey aboard and are excited about the future that he will help develop for MidOcean.”

Substance

Venter said the vision for MidOcean was a “compelling proposition for a world that will need LNG for a long time to come”.

The new CEO said he was looking forward to building a “business of substance, based on EIG’s extensive track record in global LNG, and for this business to have real impact in this highly relevant sector of the global energy industry”.

Venter moved to EVP of integrated gas west and CCUS from EVP of integrated gas ventures. He was global head of LNG from August 2009 to December 2012.

EIG registered MidOcean in Delaware in April this year. The private equity group has been active in the LNG space in recent times. It bought into a regas terminal in Chile and an export project in Australia in the last year. It also sold down its 49% stake in Elba Island LNG to Blackstone in May this year.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts