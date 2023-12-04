Australia’s Origin Energy rejects private equity offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Australia’s Origin Energy rejects private equity offer

A representative for AustralianSuper told local media that Origin’s value was “better in the hands of members and other shareholders rather than a private equity consortium seeking to make a quick return based on the proposed scheme terms and we are pleased that this is the outcome”.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/12/2023, 10:08 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© ShutterstockReef Break
Reef Break

Origin Energy shareholders have rejected the acquisition of the company by a group of investors led by Brookfield and EIG.

Origin reported that 68.92% of votes had backed the scheme. The proposal required 75% to be carried.

Origin said that, as a result, it would remain publicly listed and that shareholders supported its strategy.

“Our focus now is on continuing to execute our priorities and pursuing our ambition to lead the energy transition,” the company said.

The company announced it had received an indicative proposal on November 23, announcing plans to hold a vote on November 30. The offer priced Origin’s shares at A$9.39 per share, giving a total value of around A$20 billion.

Origin chair Scott Perkins noted, in his address, that the offer was higher than the company’s share price and “at the top end of the independent expert’s valuation range”. The board backed the offer.

Takeover talks have been under way for some time. In November 2022, the Brookfield group offered A$9 per share, valuing Origin at A$18.4bn.

Breaking up and investing

Brookfield’s plan was to break up Origin, it would have held on to the power generation and energy retail side. Another member of the group, MidOcean Energy would have acquired Origin’s integrated gas unit. It would also have taken over a 27.5% stake in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG).

Crucially, Brookfield planned to build renewable energy capacity and retire the Eraring coal-fired power plant.

AustralianSuper, the pension fund, opposed Brookfield’s plan. It holds a 17% stake in Origin, increasing its stake in order to fend off the proposal. “AustralianSuper believes the ongoing energy transition has further enhanced the value of strategic energy transition platforms, such as Origin,” it said.

A representative for the fund told local media that Origin’s value was “better in the hands of members and other shareholders rather than a private equity consortium seeking to make a quick return based on the proposed scheme terms and we are pleased that this is the outcome”.

Origin’s Perkins, commenting on the shareholder vote, said the company would accelerate “investment in cleaner energy and storage and pursuing our ambition to lead the energy transition”.

The Brookfield group is unlikely to make another offer, according to reports.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts