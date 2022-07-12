Shell signs up to 20 year deal with Mexican LNG project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

Shell signs up to 20 year deal with Mexican LNG project

Shell has signed a deal with Mexico Pacific to take 2.6 million tonnes per year of LNG from the first two trains of the project, which will be in Mexico’s state of Sonora.
By Ed Reed
12/07/2022, 4:31 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Big ships moored
A Shell LNG shipping centre

Shell has signed a deal with Mexico Pacific to take 2.6 million tonnes per year of LNG from the first two trains of the project, which will be in Mexico’s state of Sonora.

The Mexico Pacific LNG project will have three trains at Puerto Libertad, in Mexico’s west. The facility will have combined production of 14.1mn tpy. It should start producing in 2026.

“We are delighted to welcome Shell as a foundation customer at our anchor LNG facility”, said Douglas Shanda, President and CEO of Mexico Pacific.

“Their recognition of the advantages our location offers, including access to low-cost Permian gas, avoidance of the Panama Canal to ensure a shorter shipping distance to Asia, and lower landed pricing, demonstrates the value of West Coast North American LNG.”

The company expects to reach final investment decision (FID) in the second half of the year. Press reports have suggested it will opt to proceed with the first two trains at the same time.

Shanda joined Mexico Pacific from Cheniere Energy.

Asian demand

Shell struck the deal via its Shell Eastern Trading subsidiary. It will buy the LNG on a free on board (FOB) basis for a 20 year term.

Shell executive vice president of energy marketing Steve Hill said energy security was “paramount” for the world.

“The demand for LNG is set to continue to rise with further LNG required to ensure security of supply and progress the energy transition,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to work with Mexico Pacific as they advance to bring more LNG online.”

Mexico Pacific LNG has said it could scale up to 28mn tpy. Given its proximity to Asia, the operator has said delivery costs to Asia are 45% cheaper.

Gas for the Mexican project will come from the Permian Basin. There are existing pipelines connecting the site to the Waha and Henry Hub benchmarks.

China’s Guangzhou Development Group (GDG) has signed up as an offtaker. The Chinese company will take 2mn tpy from Mexico Pacific LNG on a 20-year term.

Mexico Pacific LNG will use technology from ConocoPhillips and Bechtel, under a deal signed in October 2021. Conoco noted that this would allow it to provide lower carbon LNG and, ultimately, aspire for carbon neutrality.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts