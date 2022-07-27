NextDecade signs up Exxon for Rio Grande LNG offtake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

NextDecade signs up Exxon for Rio Grande LNG offtake

NextDecade has struck a deal to supply 1 million tonnes per year of LNG from its planned Rio Grande project to ExxonMobil.
By Ed Reed
27/07/2022, 2:43 pm
NextDecade plans to use CCS to cut CO2 emissions from its Rio Grande LNG facility, in Texas, by 90%, with the aim of reaching carbon neutrality.
NextDecade said it had agreed a 20-year agreement with ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific.

Rio Grande LNG in Texas will provide the gas from its first two trains. NextDecade expects to approve the final investment decision (FID) on up to three trains at the project in the second half of this year.

The first train could begin producing in 2026. The trains will have capacity of 5.5mn tpy.

“The signing of this long-term SPA with ExxonMobil, a global leader in the energy industry, represents another significant milestone for RGLNG and signifies the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s chairman and CEO.

“This agreement highlights the success of NextDecade’s strategy to provide customers with low carbon-intensive LNG to help them meet their carbon reduction goals, while providing them access to secure energy supply.”

Exxon’s senior vice president for LNG Peter Clarke said the company was looking forward to working with NextDecade “to continue growing ExxonMobil’s LNG portfolio and delivering the lower-emissions energy the world needs”.

Asian demand

Earlier this month, NextDecade struck two 20-year deals with two Chinese companies on LNG supplies.

Guangdong Energy Group will buy 1mn tpy from the Rio Grande LNG plant. The LNG price is indexed to Henry Hub and provided on a delivery ex-ship (DES) basis.

China Gas Hongda Energy Trading agreed to a similar deal, although on a free on-board (FOB) basis.

The first of these Chinese deals will see gas sourced from Train 1, while the second will use Train 2, which may start up in 2027.

Other offtakers include Engie, which will take 1.75mn tpy for 15 years, and China’s ENN LNG, for 1.5mn tpy over 20 years.

Rio Grande LNG will consist of five trains, with production of 27mn tpy. NextDecade has said it is targeting carbon neutrality at its project.

Exxon is taking an increasingly significant stance in LNG. In May, the company signed up for 2mn tpy of supplies from Venture Global. Furthermore, it is working with QatarEnergy (QE) on the Golden Pass LNG project, in the US. This is due to begin producing in 2024.

