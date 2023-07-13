TotalEnergies backs NextDecade’s Texan LNG FID

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

TotalEnergies backs NextDecade’s Texan LNG FID

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/07/2023, 9:43 am Updated: 13/07/2023, 9:43 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by NextDecadeRendering of Rio Grande LNG.
Rendering of Rio Grande LNG.

NextDecade and TotalEnergies have taken the final investment decision for Rio Grande LNG, in south Texas.

The first phase will cover three trains, with capacity of 17.5 million tonnes per year and costing $14.8 billion. The group awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to Bechtel, with the aim of commissioning the plant in 2027.

The Bechtel contract will cost $12bn, putting the production cost at $681 per tonne.

The remaining budget will go on owners’ costs and contingencies of around $2.3bn. Another $600 million will go into dredging for the Brazos Island and wetland conservation. NextDecade noted that around $3.1bn would be due in interest and financing costs during construction.

Partners in the project will provide equity funding but most of the cash will come from banks, who will provide $11.6 billion.

NextDecade chairman and CEO Matt Schatzman said reaching FID on the project was a “landmark event” for all involved.

“NextDecade is on a mission to produce lower-carbon intensive LNG for its customers, and we’re honoured to be their partner,” said Paul Marsden, president of Bechtel Energy. “Today, as we commence [EPC] on the first phase of this project, we reaffirm our commitment to the community through quality jobs, training, and support for the supply chain and small businesses.”

Total will have a 16.67% stake in the project and provide $1.1bn. The company will also have a 17.5% stake in NextDecade, valued at $219mn.

Furthermore, Total will offtake 5.4mn tpy of LNG from the first phase for 20 years.

Total chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said the project gave the company “access to competitive LNG thanks to its low production costs. LNG from this first phase will boost TotalEnergies US LNG export capacity to over 15mn tpy by 2030, and thus our ability to contribute to European gas security, and to provide customers in Asia with an alternative form of energy that is half as emissive as coal.”

NextDecade has struck deals covering 92% of the three trains’ capacity, or 16.2mn tpy.

Financing

Other partners include Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), GIC and Mubadala. These companies will provide $4.8bn and will receive 62.5% of funds generated from the Rio Grande LNG first phase. The largest commitment comes from GIP, which is stumping up $3.5bn.

Under the joint venture agreement, NextDecade will receive 20.8% of cash flows from phase one, while Total 16.7%.

The financiers and Total have options to invest in the next phases, in Trains 4 and 5, in addition to the proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

“Now our focus turns to safely constructing Phase 1 on time and on budget and progressing commercial negotiations on RGLNG Train 4 and Train 5 to further expand our LNG platform and grow NextDecade shareholder value,” said Schatzman.

The fourth and fifth trains would add another 11.74mn tpy of nameplate capacity, bringing the entire project to 27mn tpy.

Arranging financing was not wholly straightforward for Rio Grande LNG. Societe Generale pulled out of acting as financial advisor to NextDecade in the first quarter of 2022. The move seemed to be because of its climate commitments.

MUFG Bank replaced SocGen in 2022, while Macquarie Capital has also acted as financial advisor for the developer since 2017.

