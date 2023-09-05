US LNG producer strikes Baker Hughes deal targeting 100mn tpy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

US LNG producer strikes Baker Hughes deal targeting 100mn tpy

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/09/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Aerial view of industrial equipment
Calcasieu Pass LNG

Venture Global has set out a plan, with Baker Hughes, to boost its projected export capacity from 70 million tonnes per year of LNG to 100mn tpy.

As a result, Venture Global has struck a master equipment supply agreement with the service company on the delivery of liquefaction trains and power islands. This will cover future LNG export projects.

Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel and Baker Hughes chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli announced the agreement at Gastech, in Singapore.

“Venture Global is thrilled to announce our long-term plan to expand LNG production both in and outside of Louisiana, building on the momentum of our first three projects – Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG and CP2 LNG,” said Sabel.

He said the company was “committed to our mission of delivering low-cost LNG at a larger scale”. Sabel expressed gratitude for the “continued partnership” with Baker Hughes.

The US LNG company is producing from its 10mn tpy Calcasieu Pass facility. Thisaccounts for a reported 10% of US exports.

The company has also taken the final investment decision (FID) on two phases of the Plaquemines LNG. It aims  to begin producing in 2024. It approved the second phase in March, with a total projected cost of $21 billion.

Venture Global plans to begin building its CP2 LNG plant later this year, after securing regulatory approval.

Baker Hughes has provided equipment to Calcasieu Pass and will provide for Plaquemines.

Simonelli said natural gas would be both a bridge and a destination fuel in the energy transition.

Baker Hughes will provide Venture Global with “our proven technology solutions to enable faster time to LNG, a key advantage to our modular LNG design”.

