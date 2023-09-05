Research supporting the energy sector – insights from the NDC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Research supporting the energy sector – insights from the NDC

05/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by National DecommissioThe NDC's simulator in action.
The simulator allows for the virtual trialling of specific technologies and innovations in real-time.

The National Decommissioning Centre (NDC) has built an impressive reputation for its research and development supporting the complex energy sector since its launch in 2019. We sat down with the NDC’s director, Professor Richard Neilson, to find out what makes him proud.

What makes the NDC unique?

At the NDC we are well equipped to address the challenges around decision-making to enable the move toward net zero emissions while balancing the needs of all the stakeholders. With our research and development firmly focused on supporting our industry partners, we have developed several technology solutions. We have the facilities to trial these, such as our marine simulator, access to a high-power computing cluster and our workshop which houses a laser cutting project, hyperbaric testing vessel, immersion tank and large capacity environmental chambers.

What are the big projects?

The underwater laser cutting rig. © Supplied by National Decommissio
Underwater Laser Cutting Rig.

The NDC is playing a pivotal role in a collaborative project to develop a Smart Energy Basin for the UKCS. This will provide a suite of decision support tools to map out stakeholders’ interactions, visualising their many challenges and identifying better ways of working together. As the North Sea is one of the world’s most developed basins, it is very crowded and we can use the simulator and the other tools we are developing to help stakeholders look at the basin in a more collaborative way – ultimately starting the conversations that need  to happen between the people who need to be involved.

Alongside this, we have several technology developments in place including our work with Claxton on the underwater laser cutting project, an innovative technology which will bring cost efficiencies as well as environmental benefits to the decommissioning sector, and a well barrier qualification chamber which will be able to trial novel materials for the plugging of oil and gas wells.

Other major projects include our long-term partnership with Chevron around the environmental side of decommissioning, our partnership with the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority focused on areas of common interest to the nuclear and oil and gas sectors and a growing portfolio of projects to develop offshore wind energy technology.

You’ve highlighted that one of the NDC’s major facilities is its simulator. What makes it special?

One simple way to describe it is that it’s like a large gaming platform. It has a walk-in dome with a 9m diameter screen system, four control chairs providing real-time, real-physics simulations, data modelling and data visualisation, separate control room with three interactive stations and an impressive library of marine assets with the ability to develop new models.

Why is this important for decision-making?

The simulator allows for the virtual trialling of specific technologies and innovations in real-time under different environmental conditions. It provides a space to optimise and analyse operations before deployment without the financial or emissions risks associated with trials in open water. It also has the capability to present data sets, giving us a powerful tool for stakeholder engagement.

Can you give examples of how the simulator has solved problems offshore?

We have successfully helped a company with a novel mooring system to identify and rectify potential problems before deployment. Other examples include construction and testing of decommissioning scenarios, modelling of offshore wind mooring systems and assessment of novel wind turbine substructure designs.

Why should we work with you?

Barrier Qualification Test Chamber. © Supplied by National Decommissio
Barrier Qualification Test Chamber.

I’m very proud to say we have a fantastic team which includes world-renowned academics and researchers including experts in modelling and simulation. Combining that with our wide stakeholder engagement, state-of-the-art facilities and industry expertise, it might be better to ask ‘why aren’t you working with us?’

Visit the NDC at Stand 1S40 at OE23. The simulator is funded by the Aberdeen City Region Deal through the Net Zero Technology Centre and the Scottish Government’s Decommissioning Challenge Fund. For more information, visit the NDC website.

