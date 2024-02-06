Tellurian shares spike on shale sale plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

Tellurian shares spike on shale sale plans

“Currently, this approach is more attractive than issuing equity to fund our 2024 development activities and working capital needs,” Simões added.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/02/2024, 4:52 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Map showing location of Tellurian's Driftwood LNG on the US Gulf Coast
Tellurian's Driftwood LNG

Tellurian (NYSE: TELL) has struggled in recent months with the loss of its high-profile chairman and the news of an LNG export ban, but plans to sell off its upstream business has reignited investor interest.

At the time of writing, the independent LNG aspirant was up nearly 32% today. The company announced it had asked financial advisor Lazard to “explore opportunities” for the sale of its upstream.

Initially, the company had planned to use its own gas to feed its Driftwood LNG project. This thinking has changed.

CEO Octávio Simões there were “alternative gas supply strategies available to us from various basins and our ownership of upstream assets is not necessary at this stage of Tellurian’s development”.

Tellurian has a “substantial number of drilling locations that we believe will be highly attractive to oil and gas producers that can develop them more quickly than we would”.

Selling off these assets would allow Tellurian to cut its debt substantially, the CEO continued, while also providing additional cash to develop Driftwood LNG.

“Currently, this approach is more attractive than issuing equity to fund our 2024 development activities and working capital needs,” Simões added.

The company produced 19.5 billion cubic feet in the quarter ending on September 30, 2023, from the Haynesville/Bossier shale. It has 31,149 net acres, with stakes in 159 producing wells and more than 400 drilling locations.

Tellurian did not speculate as to how much it might raise from the sale. It bought a package of assets in the Haynesville in August 2022 for a total price of $133.8 million. The company has previously described these assets as a “physical hedge” that make Tellurian a fully integrated pure-play LNG producer.

Headwinds

The company appointed Lazard as financial advisor in December, following the exit of Charif Souki. Simões said Lazard had been hired to provide “advice on unlocking the value of our asset base and to help expand our thinking”.

Driftwood has an export licence for LNG shipments to non-FTA countries. As such, management have been relaxed in the face of changes to the US plans for LNG approvals.

The Driftwood project has 11 million tonnes per year of LNG capacity, requiring 550 bcf per year of feedgas.

Souki has faced a number of setbacks. He founded Cheniere Energy but a major investor forced him out in 2015. Souki subsequently lost his ranch in Aspen, following a court case after being unable to meet obligations on a personal loan.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts