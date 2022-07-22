Shell weighs sale of two Gulf of Mexico assets: reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Offshore

Shell weighs sale of two Gulf of Mexico assets: reports

Shell (LON:SHEL) has reportedly begun soliciting interest from potential buyers for stakes in two key Gulf of Mexico assets, the sale of which could generate up to $1.5 billion.
By Andrew Dykes
22/07/2022, 7:20 am Updated: 22/07/2022, 7:24 am
Shell's Auger platform

Shell is weighing up the sale of the Auger hub and its 37.5% stake in the Conger field, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shell has reportedly hired having hired an investment bank to run an auction process for the assets, they said.

Conger is operated by Hess (37.5%) though Shell has a matching 37.5% stake, with the remaining 25% held by Occidental Petroleum.

Auger, meanwhile, was the world’s first tension leg platform when it was installed in 1994.

The supermajor is aiming for a valuation of around $1.5 billion from the sale of the two assets, which have a combined output of around 50,000 barrels per day, Reuters reported.

The sources cautioned there was no guarantee Shell would secure a deal, and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private information.

Divestment of some of its older assets would free up resources to focus on newer developments, the sources said, particularly the Whale development in the Gulf which is expected to start production in around two years, the sources said.

Holding nearly 500 million barrels of oil equivalent, the Whale development is operated by Shell (60%) alongside partner Chevron (40%), and is expected to reach peak production of approximately 100,000 (boepd) after it comes online in 2024.

It follows reports earlier this year that the supermajor is looking to offload stakes in several North Sea projects too, including its 50% share in a tranche of fields at the Clipper hub, as well as the Leman Alpha complex.

The sources said that the sale of these assets could garner up to $1 billion (£740m) in total.

