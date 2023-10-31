Subsea 7 snatches Mero-4 from Saipem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Pipelines

Subsea 7 snatches Mero-4 from Saipem

“One of our competitors bid pushed the pricing up to a point where probably, our clients thought that they would look at the schedule and the timing and the constraints of that project.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
31/10/2023, 3:38 pm
© Supplied by Port of AberdeenSubsea 7 results
Subsea 7's Phoenix and Norman Subsea vessels berthed on Dunnottar Quay. Aberdeen.

Subsea 7 has won a major contract – worth more than $750 million – from Petrobras on the Mero-4 project.

The contract scope covers engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of 76 km of rigid risers and flowlines for the steel lazy wave production system, the company said.

The development is around 200 km offshore the state of Rio de Janeiro, in 2,200 metres of water.

Subsea 7 first announced the award in September this year, with key elements redacted, citing contractual obligations.

The company’s offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris will begin work on project management and engineering immediately. It will fabricate the pipelines at its Ubu spoolbase, in the state of Espirito Santo.

Subsea 7 plans to carry out offshore operations in 2025-26.

“This contract builds on decades of experience executing major EPCI projects around the world and extends our portfolio of projects in Brazil,” said Subsea 7 vice president for Brazil, Yann Cottart. “Subsea7 looks forward to continuing its strong, collaborative relationship with Petrobras as we work together to successfully deliver the Mero 4 project.”

Petrobras operates the pre-salt Mero unitised field with a 38.6% stake. Shell Brasil and TotalEnergies each have 19.3%, while CNPC and CNOOC have 9.65% each. The government’s Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA) has 3.5% in the non-contracted area.

Timing and budget

Saipem had been in the running for the Mero-4 work. Petrobras, in 2022, said the Italian company’s bid had been “way over our budget”.

Subsea 7 CEO John Evans said his company had not participated in the bidding. “We had no availability in the original windows, but we have availability slightly later if the windows were adjusted in the new bidding process,” he said in November 2022. “One of our competitors bid pushed the pricing up to a point where probably, our clients thought that they would look at the schedule and the timing and the constraints of that project.”

Subsea 7 is working on only two projects of a similar value, both in Brazil. It won work on Bacalhau in 2020 and Buzios 8 in 2022.

The company won work on risers and flowlines at the Mero-3 field in May 2021. It reported this contract as being worth $500-750mn.

