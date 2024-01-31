Pipeline giant Enbridge plans to cut 6% of staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Pipelines

Pipeline giant Enbridge plans to cut 6% of staff

By Bloomberg
31/01/2024, 7:06 am
© BloombergAn Enbridge worker at the company's storage terminal in Cushing, Oklahoma.
Enbridge plans to cut its workforce by about 6% as one of the world’s largest oil pipeline operators faces steep economic headwinds.

The company will reduce 650 out of about 11,300 employees due to higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and unspecified geopolitical developments, all of which “contribute to increasingly challenging business conditions across many industries,” the Calgary-based company said in an email.

“Reducing our operating costs and strengthening our competitiveness will enable us to weather near-term challenges and remain the first-choice energy delivery company in North America and beyond,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Enbridge operates a series of oil and gas pipelines across the US and Canada as well as energy terminals on the US Gulf Coast and offshore windmills in Europe.

The job cuts happen as companies including Alphabet, Amazon, Citigroup, Ebay, Macy’s, Microsoft, Shell, Sports Illustrated, and Wayfair have all announced job cuts so far in 2024 in a negative signal for economic growth going forward.

Enbridge is facing new competition from the soon-to-start Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which may draw some oil shippers away from the company’s Mainline export pipeline system. The cuts, first reported by the Calgary Herald, will happen in February, the newspaper reported.

The company is expected to report fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 9.

