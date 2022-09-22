Brothers die in fire at BP-Husky Toledo refinery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / Refining

Brothers die in fire at BP-Husky Toledo refinery

BP has confirmed the death of two of its staff during a fire at the BP-Husky Toledo refinery in Oregon, Ohio, on Tuesday evening.
By Andrew Dykes
22/09/2022, 7:11 am
© Supplied by BPBP-Husky Toledo Refinery.
BP-Husky Toledo Refinery.

BP has confirmed the death of two of its staff during a fire at the BP-Husky Toledo refinery in Oregon, Ohio, on Tuesday evening.

Family confirmed to local news sources that the two men were brothers, Max and Ben Morrissey, 34 and 32 respectively.

Local union representatives also confirmed they were members of the United Steelworkers District One Local 346.

In a statement, BP said: “It is with deep sadness we report that two bp staff injured in a fire at the bp-Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals.

“All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”

The supermajor said it worked closely with local fire crews in addition to its own fire department, who were mobilised at around 1830. The blaze was later extinguished by around 22:15 EST on Tuesday evening.

Local news sources show the extent of the blaze.

The facility was safely shut down and remained offline on Wednesday.

The refinery, located just east of Toledo on the western tip of Lake Erie, can process around 160,000 barrels of oil per day and employs about 800 BP staff.

BP said it would continue to update local, state and federal officials.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials arrived at the site on Wednesday.

The fire comes just over a month after the energy giant agreed to sell its 50% interest in the plant to joint venture partner Cenovus Energy, as part of a $300 million deal, plus other customary adjustments for inventory.

At the time, BP said the two would also enter into a “multi-year product supply agreement” as a result of the deal.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts