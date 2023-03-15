Worley, ABB win North Dakota GTL work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / Refining

Worley, ABB win North Dakota GTL work

The $2.8 billion plant will also be equipped with carbon capture and storage (CCS).
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/03/2023, 12:28 pm Updated: 15/03/2023, 12:30 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
A pumpjack operates above an oil well at night in the Bakken Formation on the outskirts of Williston, North Dakota, U.S., on Thursday, March 8, 2018.
A pumpjack operates above an oil well at night in the Bakken Formation on the outskirts of Williston, North Dakota, U.S., on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Canada’s Cerilon has awarded work to Worley and ABB for its planned gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant in North Dakota.

The 24,000 barrel per day facility will produce low emission products such as ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD), naphtha and lubricant base oils. The $2.8 billion plant will also be equipped with carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Cerilon expects to start producing from the first phase in 2028.

Worley will provide the front-end loading (FEL) 2 engineering for the facility. The Australian company said it would provide a modular design. The intention is for a “design one, build many”, with Worley saying its work would be fast to market.

“This energy transition project directly aligns with our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world,” said Worley’s SVP of operations Rhys Mersereau. “With escalating future energy demand and concerns for energy security at the forefront of our mind, the production of these low carbon energies will be crucial as we navigate towards net zero.”

ABB, meanwhile, will provide front-end design services, including automation and digital solutions, it said on March 9.

ABB said the GTL plant would involve automation and digital twin technology. The facility will be “one of the most technologically advanced GTL facilities in the world while meeting the challenges of the energy transition head on,” said Brandon Spencer, president of ABB Energy Industries.

“By incorporating CCS technology, this project will help accelerate global decarbonization, minimizing emissions to ensure future energy infrastructures are more sustainable.”

State support

The North Dakota Development Fund announced support for the GTL complex in October 2021. The plant will be based in Trenton, in Williams County. It has rail and pipeline access.

Commerce Commissioner James Leiman, speaking in 2021, said the facilities “support the oil industry while reducing environmental impacts. The Williams County facility will be one of many expansions that make North Dakota a leader in carbon neutrality.”

In January this year, Williams County announced a $10 million loan to Cerilon to buy land. The county also provided a $6mn loan in 2021.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts