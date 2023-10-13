Exxon awards Whiptail FEED to SBM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Exxon awards Whiptail FEED to SBM

The builder said the FEED contract would provide an initial release of funds and would also commit a Fast4Ward hull for Whiptail.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/10/2023, 7:51 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SBM Offshoreexxonmobil guyana
SBM's Liza Unity FPSO.

ExxonMobil has awarded front-end engineering and design (FEED) work on the Whiptail FPSO in Guyana to SBM Offshore.

SBM said that, following a final investment decision (FID), it would also construct and install the FPSO. The builder said the FEED contract would provide an initial release of funds and would also commit a Fast4Ward hull for Whiptail.

“We are proud to announce ExxonMobil Guyana has awarded the contracts for a fifth FPSO from SBM Offshore in Guyana,” said SBM CEO Bruno Chabas.

“This project demonstrates once more the value that our industry-leading Fast4Ward® program brings to our clients and other stakeholders while delivering carbon efficient energy to the world.”

SBM said it would use its seventh newbuild hull. The vessel would be able to produce 250,000 barrels per day of oil with 540 million cubic feet per day of associated gas treatment capacity. It would also be able to provide 300,000 bpd of water injection.

The plan sees the FPSO spread moored in 1,630 metres of water. It can store around 2 million barrels of oil.

The builder signed a memorandum of understanding in November 2022, reserving its seventh Fast4Ward vessel for Exxon in Guyana.

Long-term expansion

SBM struck a 10-year operations and maintenance agreement with Exxon in May this year, covering the Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, Prosperity and ONE GUYANA FPSOs. The company said it would provide O&M services for Exxon for the new Whiptail FPSO as well.

SBM will finance the FPSO’s construction through senior loans. Once construction is completed, it will transfer the ownership to Exxon, at which point it will repay the loans.

The Prosperity FPSO arrived in Guyana in April this year. The 220,000 bpd vessel is due to reach first oil before the end of the year. The 250,000 bpd ONE GUYANA should begin producing in 2025.

