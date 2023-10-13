Perenco adds fast-track production off Gabon

Perenco has begun producing from its Hylia South West find, in the shallow waters offshore Gabon.

“The Hylia South West discovery is another success in [Perenco’s] ongoing ambitious exploration campaign,” Adrien Broche, general manager of the company’s local unit said.

“It comes only a few months after the Wamba discovery, which is still producing 2,000 bpd. More exploration wells are planned to be drilled offshore and onshore Gabon in the coming months, including at both Wamba and Igonguino. We look forward to further leads being as positive as Hylia South West.”

The Hylia South West is around 10 km south of the Hylia field.

Perenco drilled an exploration well on the Mono permit, in December 2022. The company found a 40-metre oil column in the primary reservoir and a second oil column that is also being tested.

In the first quarter of this year, Perenco installed a pipeline running 10 km from the well to the Hylia platform facilities. It also built one of its proprietary self-elevating offshore production Fololo platforms.

The company completed the well in the summer. The HYSM-01 well is now producing 3,000 bpd of oil.

Perenco intends to carry out more testing in the coming weeks on both the Madiela and NTO reservoirs in the HYSM-01 well. It believes there are from 20 to more than 100 million barrels of oil in place.

It also plans more appraisal and development drilling in the next 18 months.