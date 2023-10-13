Perenco adds fast-track production off Gabon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Perenco adds fast-track production off Gabon

The company completed the well in the summer. The HYSM-01 well is now producing 3,000 bpd of oil.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/10/2023, 8:00 am
Perenco has begun producing from its Hylia South West find, in the shallow waters offshore Gabon.

“The Hylia South West discovery is another success in [Perenco’s] ongoing ambitious exploration campaign,” Adrien Broche, general manager of the company’s local unit said.

“It comes only a few months after the Wamba discovery, which is still producing 2,000 bpd. More exploration wells are planned to be drilled offshore and onshore Gabon in the coming months, including at both Wamba and Igonguino. We look forward to further leads being as positive as Hylia South West.”

The Hylia South West is around 10 km south of the Hylia field.

Perenco drilled an exploration well on the Mono permit, in December 2022. The company found a 40-metre oil column in the primary reservoir and a second oil column that is also being tested.

In the first quarter of this year, Perenco installed a pipeline running 10 km from the well to the Hylia platform facilities. It also built one of its proprietary self-elevating offshore production Fololo platforms.

The company completed the well in the summer. The HYSM-01 well is now producing 3,000 bpd of oil.

Perenco intends to carry out more testing in the coming weeks on both the Madiela and NTO reservoirs in the HYSM-01 well. It believes there are from 20 to more than 100 million barrels of oil in place.

It also plans more appraisal and development drilling in the next 18 months.

