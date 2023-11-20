Subsea7 wins decom work for Shell’s Flu FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Subsea7 wins decom work for Shell’s Flu FPSO

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/11/2023, 1:09 pm Updated: 20/11/2023, 1:14 pm
© Supplied by ShellSubsea7 has won decommissioning work on Shell's FPSO
Subsea7 has won a “sizeable” contract to decommission infrastructure around an FPSO, offshore Brazil, for Shell.

The company announced the award today. The scope of work covers the disconnection, recovery and disposal of 10 flexible risers, three umbilicals and nine mooring lines. It should begin this activity in December 2023.

“Twenty years ago, Subsea7 installed the flexibles and umbilicals for Shell’s Bijupirá and Salema fields”, said the company’s Brazil vice president Yann Cottart.

“Two decades later, we’re proud to be one of Shell’s chosen contractors to take part in the completion of this field’s life cycle.” Subsea7 defines sizeable as between $50 million and $150mn.

The Fluminense FPSO – sometimes known as Flu – is in the Campos Basin, in 700 metres of water.

SembCorp Marine completed the Fluminense FPSO in April 2003. The vessel could produce 81,000 barrels per day of oil and store 1.2 million barrels. The Singaporean yard had converted a ULCC to an FPSO, with the then world’s largest external turret mooring system, weighing 1,300 tonnes.

Shell had struck a deal to sell its 80% stake in the fields, and the FPSO, to local company PetroRio in 2015. The supermajor cancelled the sale in 2016 as it expanded its position in Brazil.

At that point, the two fields were producing 22,000 bpd. Shell halted production at the fields in 2021.

Petrobras holds the remaining 20% in the assets.

Recycling

According to Shell’s decommissioning plan, removal of the umbilicals and risers is part of the first phase. The second phase will involve cleaning of the FPSO and then sending the vessel away for recycling. The third phase will see it permanently abandon the wells.

The FPSO is due to arrive at MARS Europe’s facility in Denmark in 2024. The company won the project earlier this year to carry out work at the Port of Frederikshavn on the 390 metre long FPSO.

MARS’ CEO Kim Thygesen, on winning the contract, said there were a limited number of yards that could handle such a large vessel. “MARS in the USA does not have the capacity for vessels of this size … Shell wants a shipyard, which does things correctly.”

