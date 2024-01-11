Port of Nigg to host fabrication work for Norwegian oil project

Global Energy Group has been handed a contract by Subsea7 to fabricate subsea Spools and Anode Sled Structure for the East Kameleon project.

The East Kameleon project is an Aker BP North Sea field in Norwegian waters and Global Energy Group’s (GEG) work relating to the development will be carried out from the Port of Nigg in in the Cromarty Firth.

GEG could not confirm the value of the contract when asked.

The firm said that the project is providing continuity for the existing workforce at Nigg but could not confirm if any additional jobs would be created as a result.

Dave MacKay, general manager of Global Energy Group Fabrication commented: “We are pleased to partner with Subsea7 to produce vital subsea components and sustaining the Port of Nigg’s influential role in supporting the offshore energy industry.

“At GEG we recognise the important role that the industry has in the global drive towards a sustainable future and the overall energy transition.

“We are committed to delivering this project with a focus on innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility.”

The East Kameleon project is a tie-back to the Alvheim FPSO, which consists of the Kneler, Boa and Kameleon structures, which were later joined by the Viper-Kobra structures and the Gekko discovery.

The contract award adds to the growing number of fabrication projects secured by GEG in recent months.

In October the firm secured a preassembly support contract for the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm.

Under the agreement, GEG will assemble and arrange 62 transition pieces (TPs) at the Port of Nigg, the largest port facility in the Moray Firth.

The business expanded into the renewables sector in 2022 with GEG’s Fabrication Division securing a contract to produce two J-tube frames to be attached to offshore substation platforms for the project in April.

Siemens Gamesa will also use the Port of Nigg for the marshalling and pre-assembly of Moray West’s wind turbine generators.