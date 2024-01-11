Port of Nigg to host fabrication work for Norwegian oil project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Port of Nigg to host fabrication work for Norwegian oil project

By Ryan Duff
11/01/2024, 2:42 pm
© Supplied by Global Energy GroupPort of Nigg
The Port of Nigg

Global Energy Group has been handed a contract by Subsea7 to fabricate subsea Spools and Anode Sled Structure for the East Kameleon project.

The East Kameleon project is an Aker BP North Sea field in Norwegian waters and Global Energy Group’s (GEG) work relating to the development will be carried out from the Port of Nigg in in the Cromarty Firth.

GEG could not confirm the value of the contract when asked.

The firm said that the project is providing continuity for the existing workforce at Nigg but could not confirm if any additional jobs would be created as a result.

Dave MacKay, general manager of Global Energy Group Fabrication commented: “We are pleased to partner with Subsea7 to produce vital subsea components and sustaining the Port of Nigg’s influential role in supporting the offshore energy industry.

“At GEG we recognise the important role that the industry has in the global drive towards a sustainable future and the overall energy transition.

“We are committed to delivering this project with a focus on innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility.”

The East Kameleon project is a tie-back to the Alvheim FPSO, which consists of the Kneler, Boa and Kameleon structures, which were later joined by the Viper-Kobra structures and the Gekko discovery.

The contract award adds to the growing number of fabrication projects secured by GEG in recent months.

In October the firm secured a preassembly support contract for the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm.

Under the agreement, GEG will assemble and arrange 62 transition pieces (TPs) at the Port of Nigg, the largest port facility in the Moray Firth.

The business expanded into the renewables sector in 2022 with GEG’s Fabrication Division securing a contract to produce two J-tube frames to be attached to offshore substation platforms for the project in April.

Siemens Gamesa will also use the Port of Nigg for the marshalling and pre-assembly of Moray West’s wind turbine generators.

