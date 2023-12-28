EIG strikes deal for Brazilian FPSO company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

EIG strikes deal for Brazilian FPSO company

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
28/12/2023, 3:16 pm
Idle supply vessels float in Guanabara Bay
EIG has struck a deal to buy a Brazilian oilfield services company for $390 million, as part of a major move into FPSO operations.

The investor agreed the deal to buy Ocyan with Novonor and Brazilian develoment bank BNDES. EIG explained that $283mn would go to Novonor for its 100% equity stake, while the remaining cash would go to liquidating debt.

The deal is subject to various conditions. The companies said they expected to complete the sale in the first quarter of 2024.

“I have known and respected Ocyan for decades,” said R Blair Thomas, EIG chairman and CEO.

He said the company’s resilience had “helped it overcome significant economic headwinds while maintaining a healthy balance sheet, positioning Ocyan for long-term growth. Brazil is home to over 25% of the global FPSO fleets, and we believe the future market dynamics for oil and gas infrastructure in Brazil are very favourable, underscoring our dual commitment to supporting growth and development in this important region while creating value for our investors.”

Seeking synergies

Ocyan has been working in the offshore for 23 years. It is the only Brazilian operator in the FPSO industry. The company works on four offshore units with Altera Infrastructre via a 50:50 joint venture. It has long-term contracts for Libra, Karoon Energy and 3R Petroleum.

The Brazilian services company has also recently launched a new energies division. This focuses on digitalisation for the oil and gas industry, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for renewable energy.

EIG chair Thomas said the company was “excited” to support Ocyan’s move into renewable energy.

EIG has invested $2 billion in Brazil since 1998. The company said Ocyan would benefit from its FPSO expertise and “potential synergies” with Prumo Logística. EIG invested in Prumo Logística in 2013, which has the Porto do Açu as a subsidiary.

Porto do Açu is close to the offshore Campos and Santos basins and home of the FSRU BW Magna.

Ocyan CEO Roberto Prisco Paraiso Ramos said the deal would not have an impact on “current contracts and operations with our clients and suppliers. This is anotherB important chapter in our history and one that will undoubtedly create new opportunities for Ocyan.”

Asset class

Flavio Valle, EIG’s managing director and head of Brazil, noted the appeal of FPSOs as an “attractive asset class for both equity and debt opportunities, and we are pleased to deepen our presence in the industry”.

EIG has “admired Ocyan for many years and have been impressed by their ability to develop ambitious projects through challenging economic environments”, he said.

“With our global footprint and local capabilities, which are now enhanced by meaningful capital commitments from local clients, we believe that EIG is uniquely positioned to deliver on this complex transaction and to usher Ocyan into a new phase of growth.”

Novonor CEO Héctor Nuñez described the agreement as an “important milestone” for the group. Novonor is refocusing on “diversified operations in the engineering sector, where it was established almost 80 years ago”.

The seller was previously Odebrecht. The company has been working to sell off non-core assets. In November, it began talks on selling its stake in chemicals producer Braskem to Adnoc.

Ocyan won a contract from Petrobras in October to carry out work in the Campos Basin. It will carry out the work via a joint venture with Mota-Engil. It will begin offshore installation under the contract in 2025.

