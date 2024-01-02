Shell awards Seatrium work on new FPU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Shell awards Seatrium work on new FPU

The new FPU replicates about 95% of Whale’s hull and 85% of Whale’s topsides, Shell has said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/01/2024, 2:34 pm Updated: 02/01/2024, 2:34 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergWorkers on the Shell Vito offshore oil platform docked at Kiewit Offshore Services while under construction in Ingleside, Texas, on April 6, 2022
Workers on the Shell Vito offshore oil platform docked at Kiewit Offshore Services while under construction in Ingleside, Texas, on April 6, 2022

Shell (LON: SHEL) has awarded work to Seatrium (SGX:S51) for a floating production unit (FPU) on the Sparta field, in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The contract follows on from a letter of intent signed by the two companies in August 2023.

The semi-submersible Sparta FPU will be in the Garden Banks area, around 275 km offshore Louisiana. The facility will have a four-column floating hull, with 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day capacity.

Seatrium did not specify when it would deliver the FPU. Shell, announcing the final investment decision (FID) in December 2023, said Sparta should begin producing in 2028.

Seatrium said it would integrate and lift the two-level topside for the FPU using its Goliath twin cranes, which can lift up to 30,000 tonnes.

The Singaporean company’s head of oil and gas William Gu noted this was the third newbuild FPU contract from Shell. It follows the Vito and Whale FPUs.

“It is a strong affirmation of our team’s capabilities and the long-standing partnership between both parties,” he said.

“We are fully committed to executing the project well, including the single lift operation and fabrication of the FPU to meet its 20,000-psi design for use in harsh weather conditions, and delivering the unit to Shell safely and efficiently.”

Replicable

Seatrium went on to say the Sparta FPU was designed as replicable. Shell noted the design followed the pattern of the 100,000 boepd Vito and Whale plans. The first began producing in February 2023 and the latter is due to start in 2024.

The new FPU replicates about 95% of Whale’s hull and 85% of Whale’s topsides, Shell has said.

Shell will install the Sparta project in water depths of more than 1,400 metres, with an initial group of eight producing wells. Sparta aims to develop 244 million boe.

Shell Offshore is the operator of Sparta with a 51% stake, while Equinor Gulf of Mexico has the remaining 49%.

