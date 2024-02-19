Mystery Trinidad oil spill points to Venezuelan shipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Mystery Trinidad oil spill points to Venezuelan shipment

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/02/2024, 10:06 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Trinidad and Tobago'Map of the oil slick offshore Trinidad and Tobago extending towards Venezuela
Picture shows; An oil slick extending from the wrecked Gulfstream barge. Trinidad and Tobago. Supplied by Trinidad and Tobago's TEMA Date; 17/02/2024

Mystery has continued to swirl around the responsibility and ownership of a vessel leaking oil offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

Some signs indicate, though, that the Gulfstream tank barge may have come from Venezuela. The vessel began leaking oil on February 7 off Tobago.

The government has remained largely silent on the issue. The Ministry of National Security issued a statement last week saying the barge was being towed by the Solo Creed tug, as of February 4.

The ministry said the vessels were on the way to Guyana, although neither vessel arrived and it was unclear whether any lives had been lost. No distress call was reported. The barge was discovered lodged on a reef and oil has spread from the Scarborough area to Lowlands

The Guyana Coast Guard supplied video footage to Trinidad that appeared to show the barge sinking.

Tanker Trackers reported that the Gulfstream barge had been in Pozuelo Bay, Venezuela, in the last week of Janaury. “She may have been carrying as much as 35,000 barrels of fuel oil,” the ship-tracking consultancy reported.

Open source investigators Bellingcat also provided some potential insights into the Gulfstream vessel. A report speculating on the tank barge’s identity found one likely candidate had been active in the US until 2012 when it was sold to a Panamanian company. It then began operating in the Caribbean and Venezuela.

Around 2020, Bellingcat reported the Gulfstream remaining around Venezuela’s Astinave shipyard. The report went on to speculate around the use of ghost fleets in Venezuela.

Should Bellingcat be correct on the vessel’s identity, the tank barge would be 48 years old.

Cross-border spill

Officially, the Trinidad and Tobago government has not confirmed the identity of the vessel. Tobago Emergency Management director Allan Stewart speaking to the media on the weekend declined to comment.

However, he said, the Ministry of National Security was “able to identify who is complicit in this incident. When the time is right, we will release this information to the public.”

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil said the country had been monitoring the situation over the border.

“Meetings have been held at a technical level with our neighbours in order to evaluate the impacts and necessary mitigation measures. We are at the disposal of the government of Trinidad and Tobago to co-operate as required,” he said.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has reported the spill is spreading and, as of February 14, had travelled more than 160 km west. This could have an impact on Grenada’s southern marine areas – and into Venezuela.

