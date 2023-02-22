INEOS buys Chesapeake shale assets for $1.4 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Unconventionals

INEOS buys Chesapeake shale assets for $1.4 billion

By Andrew Dykes
22/02/2023, 8:02 am
© Supplied by Chesapeake EnergyChesapeake Energy.
Chesapeake Energy.

Ineos Energy has made its first play in the US onshore market with a $1.4bn acquisition of a portion of Chesapeake Energy’s US onshore oil and gas assets.

The group is set to acquire approximately 2,300 wells producing net 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in south Texas’ Eagle Ford shale from Chesapeake Energy.

When completed, INEOS will hold production and exploration leases across 172,000 acres in south Texas.

The acquisition, which includes production and exploration leases across 172,000 net acres, is expected to complete in Q2, with an effective date of October 2022.

Ineos said the addition of the assets and operations in the southwestern state would further its strategy to build “a global integrated portfolio, fit for the energy transition.”

The group already ships large volumes of ethane from the US to other global sites, including its Grangemouth facility in Scotland.

Last year it added the world’s first 99,000 CMB VLEC (Very Large Ethane Carrier) to its fleet, built to transport US ethane both to China and Europe.

Chairman Brian Gilvary said: “The deal marks our entry into the US market and is another significant step in the INEOS Energy journey. Over the last two decades, US onshore oil and gas production has provided security of supply for the global market and competitive advantage for US industry. We believe this acquisition will help us to serve our internal and external customers today as we continue to position our business to meet the energy transition.”

